Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Report to 2031 - Players Include Modine Manufacturing, Continental, Gentherm, Dana and Hanon Systems

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market By Type, By Technology, By Propulsion Type, By Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the electric vehicle battery thermal management system market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The battery thermal management system (BTMS) is the device responsible for managing heat produced during the electrochemical processes occurring in cells, allowing the battery to operate efficiently and safely. The battery thermal management system keeps the temperature in a battery pack within a fixed range. Moreover, automobile manufacturers are inclined toward electric and alternative fuel vehicles, owing to increase in battery thermal management system for better range.



Furthermore, the rise in fuel efficiency norms encourage the development of alternative energy-driven vehicles. Thus, automobile manufacturers are shifting towards electric and alternative fuel automobiles. The increase in commercial and passenger automobile production as well as more advanced technology, creates a demand for EV battery thermal management system across the globe.

For instance, Valeo launched battery cooling systems and comprehensive range of coolers solutions for plug-in hybrids and full EVs. In addition, a heat pump system harvests available ambient energy to heat, cool and demist car cabins, delivering optimal heating and air-conditioning.



The electric vehicle battery thermal management system market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, propulsion type, vehicle type and region. By type, it is divided into active, passive, and hybrid. By technology, it is classified into liquid cooling and heating system, air cooling and heating, and others. By propulsion type, it is divided into battery-electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles. By vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two-wheeler & three-wheeler. By region, the market is analyzed across North, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investments. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



The key players operating in this market are Modine Manufacturing Company, Continental AG, Gentherm, Dana Limited, Hanon Systems, Valeo, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Grayson, and VOSS Automotive GmbH.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall electric vehicle battery thermal management system market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current electric vehicle battery thermal management system market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Active

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Passive

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Hybrid

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Liquid Cooling and Heating

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Air Cooling and Heating

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Passenger Vehicles

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Commercial Vehicles

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Two Wheeler and Three Wheeler

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Modine Manufacturing Company

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 continental ag

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 gentherm

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Dana Limited

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Hanon Systems

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Valeo

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 MAHLE GmbH

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Grayson

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 VOSS Automotive GmbH

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

