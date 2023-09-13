Global Electric Vehicle Charger Operations and Maintenance Services Market to Reach $$1.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.3%

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Sep, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Installation (Public, Private), By End-use (Retail, Logistics), By Application, By Charger Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle charger operations and maintenance services market size is expected to reach USD 1,744.72 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to this report.

The emergence of new business models and collaborations is boosting the market growth. Companies are forming strategic partnerships to provide end-to-end solutions for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, encompassing installation, operations, and maintenance. These collaborations enable efficient resource allocation, streamlined service delivery, and enhanced customer support, driving the growth of the market.

In March 2023, BP Pulse entered into a pan-European frame agreement with APCOA Parking Group, a provider of customized parking solutions with a strong presence in Europe. The agreement outlines BP Pulse's plans to establish over a hundred EV fast-charging hubs across Europe. bp pulse plans to deploy fast-charging infrastructure at APCOA's car parks, known as Urban Hubs, located in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Luxembourg, and the UK over the following three years.Supportive government policies and regulations are playing a significant role in driving the market.

Governments worldwide are implementing incentives, subsidies, and regulations to promote EV adoption and develop charging infrastructure. These policies create a favorable environment for the growth of operations and maintenance services as they incentivize investments and ensure a sustainable market ecosystem.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digitalization and contactless services. Service providers in the market have embraced digital platforms and remote monitoring technologies to ensure charging stations' smooth functioning and maintenance, minimizing the need for physical interactions. This has improved operational efficiency and enhanced the safety and convenience for both service providers and EV users.

Companies Mentioned

  • ChargPoint, Inc.
  • ABB
  • bp pulse
  • EVA Global
  • SEAM Group
  • Chargerhelp!
  • BTC Power
  • eFaraday
  • Pearce Renwables
  • Vital EV Solutions

Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market Report Highlights

  • The level 2 segment dominated the market in 2022. Advancements in technology have improved the efficiency and reliability of Level 2 chargers, making them a preferred choice for electric vehicle owners and service providers
  • The private segment dominated the market in 2022. Private installations offer the advantage of dedicated charging spots and reduced waiting times, as they are typically used by a limited number of electric vehicle owners
  • The commercial segment dominated the market in 2022. Many governments and local authorities provide incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of EVs in the commercial sector, further driving the segment growth
  • The retail segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The retail sector benefits from high footfall and a large customer base, which translates into increased utilization of charging stations. This high usage rate drives the need for reliable operations and maintenance services to ensure optimal performance and customer satisfaction
  • Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022. The region's advancements in technology and innovation have facilitated the development of innovative charging solutions, including advanced monitoring and management systems. These technological advancements have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of charging operations, further bolstering the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the global industry

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

120

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$277.55 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$1744.72 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

26.3 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.3.1.1. Expansion of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market
3.3.1.2. Need for electric vehicle charger maintenance services
3.3.1.3. Government funding and initiatives
3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis
3.3.2.1. Lack of skilled workforce to upkeep with advanced technology
3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis
3.3.3.1. Investments raised by electric vehicle changing service providers
3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Charger Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Installation Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Electric Vehicle Charger Operations And Maintenance Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2a3cpk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Collaboration Between Illumina Inc. and AstraZeneca Promises Groundbreaking Drug Target Discovery Using AI-Based Genomic Analysis Techniques

Italy Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2023-2027: Gross Load Value, Transaction Value, Unused Value, Value Per Transaction, Average Value of Card Purchased, Number of Cards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.