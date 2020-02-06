Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market worldwide is projected to grow by US$46.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 38.9%. DC Charging Station, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 41.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.2 Billion by the year 2025, DC Charging Station will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DC Charging Station will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 44.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; AeroVironment, Inc.; Alfen N.V.; Allego; Blink Charging Co.; ChargePoint, Inc.; ClipperCreek, Inc.; EFACEC Group; ENGIE Group; EVgo Services LLC.; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; SemaConnect Inc.; Siemens AG; Tesla, Inc.; TGOOD Global Limited







IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AEROVIRONMENT

ALFEN N.V.

ALLEGO

BLINK CHARGING

CHARGEPOINT

CLIPPERCREEK

ENGIE GROUP

EVGO SERVICES

EFACEC GROUP

LEVITON MANUFACTURING

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SEMACONNECT

SIEMENS AG

TGOOD GLOBAL LIMITED

TESLA, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

