Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Industry
Feb 06, 2020, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market worldwide is projected to grow by US$46.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 38.9%. DC Charging Station, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 41.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.2 Billion by the year 2025, DC Charging Station will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798460/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 36.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DC Charging Station will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 44.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; AeroVironment, Inc.; Alfen N.V.; Allego; Blink Charging Co.; ChargePoint, Inc.; ClipperCreek, Inc.; EFACEC Group; ENGIE Group; EVgo Services LLC.; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; SemaConnect Inc.; Siemens AG; Tesla, Inc.; TGOOD Global Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798460/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: DC Charging Station (Charging Station) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: DC Charging Station (Charging Station) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: DC Charging Station (Charging Station) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: AC Charging Station (Charging Station) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: AC Charging Station (Charging Station) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: AC Charging Station (Charging Station) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Commercial (Installation Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Commercial (Installation Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Commercial (Installation Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Residential (Installation Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Residential (Installation Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Residential (Installation Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Charging
Station: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
United States by Charging Station: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: United States Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
United States by Installation Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Review by Charging Station in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Charging Station for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Review by Installation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Charging Station for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Charging Station for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Charging Station: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by
Charging Station: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by
Installation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2018-2025
Table 44: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Charging Station: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2018-2025
Table 47: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Installation Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in France
by Charging Station: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Charging Station: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in France
by Installation Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Installation Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Charging Station: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Charging Station for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Charging Station: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by
Charging Station: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 64: Italian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by
Installation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Charging Station for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Analysis by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Analysis by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Review by Charging Station in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Charging Station for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Review by Installation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Russia
by Charging Station: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Russia
by Installation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging
Station: 2018-2025
Table 86: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Charging Station: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation
Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Installation Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in
Asia-Pacific by Charging Station: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Analysis by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in
Asia-Pacific by Installation Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Analysis by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Review by Charging Station in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Charging Station for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Review by Installation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2009-2017
Table 114: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 115: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 117: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Vehicle
Charging Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Charging Station for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Share Analysis by Charging Station: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Vehicle
Charging Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Share Analysis by Installation Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Charging Station for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market by Charging Station: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market by Installation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging
Station: 2018-2025
Table 134: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Charging Station: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 136: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation
Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Installation Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Brazil
by Charging Station: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Brazil
by Installation Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Charging Station: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Charging Station: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Latin America by Charging Station: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Installation Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Latin America by Installation Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging
Station: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market by Charging Station in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Charging
Station for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Historic Market by Installation Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Installation Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Charging Station for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Market for Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Analysis by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2018-2025
Table 173: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Charging Station: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2018-2025
Table 176: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Installation Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Charging Station for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market by Charging Station: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Market by Installation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Charging
Station: 2009-2017
Table 186: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Charging Station: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Installation Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Charging Station for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Charging
Station: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Electric Vehicle Charging
Stations Market Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Charging Station:
2018 to 2025
Table 197: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Africa
by Charging Station: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 198: African Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Charging Station: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 200: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market in Africa
by Installation Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 201: African Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Installation Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
AEROVIRONMENT
ALFEN N.V.
ALLEGO
BLINK CHARGING
CHARGEPOINT
CLIPPERCREEK
ENGIE GROUP
EVGO SERVICES
EFACEC GROUP
LEVITON MANUFACTURING
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SEMACONNECT
SIEMENS AG
TGOOD GLOBAL LIMITED
TESLA, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798460/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001 \
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article