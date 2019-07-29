Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market 2019-2027 - Major Manufacturers are are LG Innotek, Tesla, BYD Auto, Schneider Electric, and ABB

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market by System (EVCC and SECC), Charging Type (Wired and Wireless), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV and PHEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in charging solutions are driving the growth of the electric vehicle communication controller market globally

Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emission is expected to boost the usage of electric vehicles. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will, in turn, fuel the growth of components such as electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) that helps to normalize the current flowing from the charger to electric vehicle. EVCC communicates with the supply equipment communication controller (SECC) on the charger.



Growth of e-commerce, logistics, and electrification of public transport is likely to propel the growth of the commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period



The commercial vehicle is the fastest-growing segment of the EVCC market. The market for EVCC is expected to grow significantly in the commercial vehicle segment as these vehicles are used for transporting and delivering heavy loads over long distance and require high range and reliability. EVCC will play a crucial role in these vehicles as it will help in fast charging of the vehicle. Increasing sales of electric buses, particularly in China, has contributed to the growth of the electric bus segment. In the near future, several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses. The increasing trend of replacement of fossil fuel-based public transport fleet with electric buses will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth, followed by North America and Europe. It is also estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. Market experts predict EVs would account for the largest market share in China by 2025, which would drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market. China is estimated to be the largest market in the region. The increasing popularity of compact EVs will propel the market for EVCC in the future.



North America is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the second-largest market, followed by Europe. It comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada. North America is a regional hub for many renowned OEMs known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America such as Tesla and GM focus on the development of faster, cleaner, and high-performance electric vehicles. The US holds the largest market share in the North American electric vehicle sales.



The electric vehicle communication controller market comprises major manufacturers such as LG Innotek (South Korea), Tesla (US), BYD Auto (China), Schneider Electric (France), and ABB (Switzerland).



The growth of the EV communication controller market depends on the factors mentioned below:

Increasing demand for fast and efficient charging

Developments in the field of wireless/inductive charging

An increasing number of charging stations

Proactive initiatives by OEMs in EV manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Incentives and Support Toward Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Heavy Investments By Automakers in Evs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Charging Safety and Convenience

5.2.3.2 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Fail-Safe Electric Vehicle Components

5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for Installation of Charging Stations



6 EV Communication Controller Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Research Methodology

6.3 EV Communication Controller (EVCC)

6.3.1 Demand for Higher Range in Electric Vehicle has Boosted the Demand for EV Communication Controller

6.4 Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Safety While Fast Charging is Estimated to Increase the Demand for SECC

6.5 Key Primary Insights



7 Electric Vehicle Communication Control Market, By Charging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Wired Charging (Plug-In)

7.3.1 Multiple Type of Charging Standards Across the Globe has Impacted the Demand for EVCC in Positive Way

7.4 Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)

7.4.1 Factors Such as Convenience While Charging Will Boost the Market for Wireless Charging and Subsequently for the Communication Controller Market

7.5 Key Primary Insights



8 Electric Vehicle Communication Control Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

8.3.1 Increasing Range Per Charge and Battery Capacity in the BEV Will Drive the Market for EVCC

8.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

8.4.1 Longer Range Provide By PHEV Will Drive the Market for EVCC for PHEVs in Coming Future

8.5 Key Primary Insights



9 EV Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Passenger Car (PC)

9.3.1 PC is Estimated Account for the Highest Market Share of EVCC Market By Vehicle Type

9.4 Commercial Vehicles (CV)

9.4.1 Increasing Usage of Electric Buses Across the Globe Will Drive the Market for EVCC in Commercial Vehicle

9.5 Key Primary Insights



10 EV Communication Controller Market, By Region

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis



LG Innotek

Tesla

BYD Auto

Schneider Electric

ABB

Ficosa

Bosch

Vector

Siemens

Efacec

Engie

Other Key Players

Mitsubishi Electric

Leviton

Blink Charging

Clippercreek

Semaconnect

Webasto

Opconnect

Evgo

Volta

EV Safe Charge

Chargepoint

Pulse Charge

New Motion B.V

Alfen

Allego

Ionity

Wallbox

Heliox

Spark Horizon

BP Chargemaster

Pod Point

ECOG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kr2sxp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

