NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Electric Vehicle Connectors Market to Reach $343.6 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicle Connectors estimated at US$63.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$343.6 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 23.5% over the period 2022-2030. Type 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25% CAGR and reach US$180.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Type 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.4% CAGR

The Electric Vehicle Connectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 19.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

Schneider Electric

Yazaki Corporation

Bosch

Tesla, Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB

Amphenol

Fujikura

Sumitomo

Huber+Suhner

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Vehicle Connectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Electric Vehicle Connectors Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

IV. COMPETITION

