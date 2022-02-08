Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market in order to accurately gauge its future growth.

The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market and estimates statistics related to expansion of the market in terms of volume (tons) value (US$ Mn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market

The report provides detailed information about the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market in order to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which product type segment of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

Which component segment of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of electric vehicle engineering plastics?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market?

Which product type segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global electric vehicle engineering plastics market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global performance for electric vehicle engineering plastics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Trends

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunities

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Analysis

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1. List of Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Manufacturers

2.6.2. List of Potential Customer



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



4. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type, 2020-2031

4.1. Introduction and Definitions

4.2. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2020-2031

4.2.1. Polycarbonate (PC)

4.2.2. Polyamide (PA)

4.2.3. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

4.2.4. Polyacetal /Polyoxymethylene (POM)

4.2.5. PET

4.2.6. PBT

4.2.7. Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO/PPE Blends)

4.2.8. Fluoropolymer (PTFE and Other FPs)

4.2.9. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

4.2.10. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

4.2.11. Others

4.3. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Attractiveness, by Product Type



5. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Components, 2020-2031

5.1. Introduction and Definitions

5.2. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Components, 2020-2031

5.2.1. Dashboard

5.2.2. Bumpers and Lighting

5.2.3. Interior Trim

5.2.4. Exterior Trim

5.2.5. Electric Motor and Powertrain

5.2.6. Battery Pack

5.2.7. Connectors and Cables

5.2.8. Electronic Components

5.2.9. Others

5.3. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Attractiveness, by Components



6. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. Europe

6.2.3. Asia Pacific

6.2.4. Latin America

6.2.5. Middle East & Africa

6.3. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Attractiveness, by Region



7. North America Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031



8. Europe Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031



9. Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031



10. Latin America Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031



11. Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

12. Competition Landscape

12.1. Global Electric Vehicle Engineering Plastics Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.2. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)

12.2.1. BASF SE

12.2.1.1. Company Description

12.2.1.2. Business Overview

12.2.1.3. Financial Overview

12.2.1.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.2. Covestro AG

12.2.2.1. Company Description

12.2.2.2. Business Overview

12.2.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.2.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.3. Celanese Corporation

12.2.3.1. Company Description

12.2.3.2. Business Overview

12.2.3.3. Financial Overview

12.2.3.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc

12.2.4.1. Company Description

12.2.4.2. Business Overview

12.2.4.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.5. Evonik Industries AG

12.2.5.1. Company Description

12.2.5.2. Business Overview

12.2.5.3. Financial Overview

12.2.5.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.6. LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

12.2.6.1. Company Description

12.2.6.2. Business Overview

12.2.6.3. Financial Overview

12.2.6.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.7. Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

12.2.7.1. Company Description

12.2.7.2. Business Overview

12.2.7.3. Financial Overview

12.2.7.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.8. LG Chem

12.2.8.1. Company Description

12.2.8.2. Business Overview

12.2.8.3. Financial Overview

12.2.8.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.9. Solvay

12.2.9.1. Company Description

12.2.9.2. Business Overview

12.2.9.3. Financial Overview

12.2.9.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.10. SABIC

12.2.10.1. Company Description

12.2.10.2. Business Overview

12.2.10.3. Financial Overview

12.2.10.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.11. DSM

12.2.11.1. Company Description

12.2.11.2. Business Overview

12.2.11.3. Financial Overview

12.2.11.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.12. Teijin Limited

12.2.12.1. Company Description

12.2.12.2. Business Overview

12.2.12.3. Financial Overview

12.2.12.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.13. Avient Corporation

12.2.13.1. Company Description

12.2.13.2. Business Overview

12.2.13.3. Financial Overview

12.2.13.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.14. Eastman Chemical Company

12.2.14.1. Company Description

12.2.14.2. Business Overview

12.2.14.3. Financial Overview

12.2.14.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.15. Arkema

12.2.15.1. Company Description

12.2.15.2. Business Overview

12.2.15.3. Financial Overview

12.2.15.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.16. Toray Industries Inc.

12.2.16.1. Company Description

12.2.16.2. Business Overview

12.2.16.3. Financial Overview

12.2.16.4. Strategic Overview

12.2.17. Kureha Corporation

12.2.17.1. Company Description

12.2.17.2. Business Overview

12.2.17.3. Financial Overview

12.2.17.4. Strategic Overview



13. Primary Research: Key Insights



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94errd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets