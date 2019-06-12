Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Sales, H1 2018 Report: Summary of the Performance of EVs in 2017 and its Impact on H1 2018 - Approximately 1.6 Million EVs are Likely to be Sold in 2018
This study analyzes the global EV market in the first half of 2018. The geographical scope includes China, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The global EV market is likely to reach sales of 1.6 million units in 2018, up from 1,284,435 units in 2017.
Approximately 18 new models are likely to be launched in the year. Most OEMs have announced plans of launching at least one type of hybrid amongst battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, mild hybrid electric vehicles or full hybrid electric vehicles as a variant of their flagship models.
Traditional automakers are now making numerous attempts to capitalize on the opportunity by introducing hybrid vehicles into the market after the success of players such as Tesla and other start-ups which are likely to join the bandwagon. China became the first EV market to achieve sales of 421,293 units in H1 2018.
The country is leading the EV race with over 89,187 vehicles (as many as the combined sales of the next 6 countries in Top 7) sold in June 2018 and is followed by the United States and Japan. Over 50% of the models available for sale in the country are from Chinese OEMs, which helps the domestic market grow at a rapid pace. Nissan Leaf will become the highest selling BEV with over 82,000 units sold globally, while BJEV EC180 will take the lead among BEVs with sales of over 79,000 units, by the end of 2018.
Key Features
Aim
- The aim of this research service is to provide an executive study on global electric vehicle (EV) sales for H1 of 2018.
Objectives
- The objective of this study is to provide the following:
- A strategic overview of the global half-yearly sales of EVs in 2018
- Global half-yearly sales by OEM in 2018
- Global half-yearly sales by the top 10 countries in 2018
- A summary of the performance of EVs in 2017 and its impact on H1 2018
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings for H1 2018
- Top 20 EVs Sold in H1 2018
- EV Sales by Vehicle Type
- Global EV Sales-Top 8 Countries
- BMW-Annual EV Sales
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance-Annual EV Sales
- Tesla-Annual EV Sales
2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND SEGMENTATION
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Key OEMs or Participant Groups Compared in this Study
3. MARKET OUTLOOK
- Key Findings for H1 2018
- Global EV Sales
- Global EV Sales-Top 8 Countries
- Global EV Sales by Month
- Global Sales by EV Type
- Top 20 EVs Sold in H1 2018
- EV Sales-Top 10 Models by Month
- EV Sales-Top 10 OEM Groups
4. HALF-YEARLY SALES OF EVS BY TOP 10 OEMS-GLOBAL
- BMW-Y-o-Y EV Sales
- BMW-EV Sales of Top 8 Models
- BJEV-Y-o-Y EV Sales
- BJEV-EV Sales of Top 7 Models
- BYD-Y-o-Y EV Sales
- BYD-EV Sales of Top 8 Models
- Tesla-Annual EV Sales
- Tesla-EV Sales by Model
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance-Y-o-Y EV Sales
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance-EV Sales of Top 8 Models
- VW-Annual EV Sales
- VW-EV Sales of Top 8 Models
- SAIC-Annual EV Sales
- SAIC-EV Sales of Top 8 Models
- Hyundai-Kia-Annual EV Sales
- Hyundai-Kia-EV Sales of Top 8 Models
- Geely-Annual EV Sales
- Geely-EV Sales of Top 8 Models
- General Motors-Annual EV Sales
- General Motors-EV Sales of Top 6 Models
5. ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES BY COUNTRY-TOP 8 COUNTRIES
- China-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
- China-EV Sales by Year
- China-Top 10 EVs Sold
- China-EV Sales by Top 10 Models
- China-Sales by EV Type
- United States-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
- Norway-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
- United Kingdom-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
- France-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
- Germany-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
- Japan-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
- Netherlands-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs
6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for the EV Market
7. KEY CONCLUSION AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
- Key Conclusions
- Future Outlook
- Legal Disclaimer
8. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- BJEV
- BMW
- BYD
- Geely
- General Motors
- Hyundai
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Renault
- SAIC
- Tesla
- Volkswagen
