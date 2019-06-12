Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Sales, H1 2018 Report: Summary of the Performance of EVs in 2017 and its Impact on H1 2018 - Approximately 1.6 Million EVs are Likely to be Sold in 2018

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Sales, H1 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global EV market in the first half of 2018. The geographical scope includes China, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The global EV market is likely to reach sales of 1.6 million units in 2018, up from 1,284,435 units in 2017.

Approximately 18 new models are likely to be launched in the year. Most OEMs have announced plans of launching at least one type of hybrid amongst battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, mild hybrid electric vehicles or full hybrid electric vehicles as a variant of their flagship models.

Traditional automakers are now making numerous attempts to capitalize on the opportunity by introducing hybrid vehicles into the market after the success of players such as Tesla and other start-ups which are likely to join the bandwagon. China became the first EV market to achieve sales of 421,293 units in H1 2018.

The country is leading the EV race with over 89,187 vehicles (as many as the combined sales of the next 6 countries in Top 7) sold in June 2018 and is followed by the United States and Japan. Over 50% of the models available for sale in the country are from Chinese OEMs, which helps the domestic market grow at a rapid pace. Nissan Leaf will become the highest selling BEV with over 82,000 units sold globally, while BJEV EC180 will take the lead among BEVs with sales of over 79,000 units, by the end of 2018.



Key Features

Aim

The aim of this research service is to provide an executive study on global electric vehicle (EV) sales for H1 of 2018.

Objectives

The objective of this study is to provide the following:

A strategic overview of the global half-yearly sales of EVs in 2018

Global half-yearly sales by OEM in 2018

Global half-yearly sales by the top 10 countries in 2018

A summary of the performance of EVs in 2017 and its impact on H1 2018

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings for H1 2018

Top 20 EVs Sold in H1 2018

EV Sales by Vehicle Type

Global EV Sales-Top 8 Countries

BMW-Annual EV Sales

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance-Annual EV Sales

Tesla-Annual EV Sales

2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND SEGMENTATION

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Key OEMs or Participant Groups Compared in this Study

3. MARKET OUTLOOK

Key Findings for H1 2018

Global EV Sales

Global EV Sales-Top 8 Countries

Global EV Sales by Month

Global Sales by EV Type

Top 20 EVs Sold in H1 2018

EV Sales-Top 10 Models by Month

EV Sales-Top 10 OEM Groups

4. HALF-YEARLY SALES OF EVS BY TOP 10 OEMS-GLOBAL

BMW-Y-o-Y EV Sales

BMW-EV Sales of Top 8 Models

BJEV-Y-o-Y EV Sales

BJEV-EV Sales of Top 7 Models

BYD-Y-o-Y EV Sales

BYD-EV Sales of Top 8 Models

Tesla-Annual EV Sales

Tesla-EV Sales by Model

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance-Y-o-Y EV Sales

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance-EV Sales of Top 8 Models

VW-Annual EV Sales

VW-EV Sales of Top 8 Models

SAIC-Annual EV Sales

SAIC-EV Sales of Top 8 Models

Hyundai-Kia-Annual EV Sales

Hyundai-Kia-EV Sales of Top 8 Models

Geely-Annual EV Sales

Geely-EV Sales of Top 8 Models

General Motors-Annual EV Sales

General Motors-EV Sales of Top 6 Models

5. ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES BY COUNTRY-TOP 8 COUNTRIES

China-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

China-EV Sales by Year

China-Top 10 EVs Sold

China-EV Sales by Top 10 Models

China-Sales by EV Type

United States-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

Norway-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

United Kingdom-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

France-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

Germany-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

Japan-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

Netherlands-Half-Yearly Sales of EVs

6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for the EV Market

7. KEY CONCLUSION AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Key Conclusions

Future Outlook

Legal Disclaimer

8. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



BJEV

BMW

BYD

Geely

General Motors

Hyundai

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Renault

SAIC

Tesla

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cftco



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

