Global Electric Vehicle Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2023-2027 with 2022 as the Base Year

The global electric vehicle market value is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for electric vehicles to support a clean environment.

Besides, technological advancements in electric vehicles with the incorporation of IoT and artificial intelligence is supporting the growth of the global electric vehicle market. Enhanced environmental awareness and growing need for urban mobility are propelling the demand for electric vehicles.



Chinese electric vehicles have amassed a sizable consumer base all over the world. Although European countries have registered the faster growth, other countries such as China and South Korea are expected to have the most consistent growth and sale shares of electric vehicles in the future, anticipated to fuel the growth of the global electric vehicle market in the coming years.



As the toxicity of the air increases, the threat of environmental depletion and the cause of various diseases grows. This has alerted the population and governments to focus on finding solutions that can reduce environmental pollution while preserving the limited natural fuel sources. With increased industrialization, globalization, and the combustion of petroleum products, the demand for alternative fuels is growing, driving the growth of the global electric vehicles.



Along with an electric fuel source, manufacturers are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence and the internet of things, which is intriguing consumer and changing their preferences. Growing investments in the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well as higher efficiency of electric vehicle batteries are expected to drive the global electric vehicle market in the next five years.



In-dash navigation systems, automotive microcontrollers, vehicle-to-grid technology, advanced driver assistance systems, and other advanced features are becoming increasingly popular. Growing application of connected devices in electric vehicles is also supporting the growth of the global electric vehicle market during the forecast period.



The passenger car segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising sales and production of passenger vehicles.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global electric vehicle from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global electric vehicle market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global electric vehicle market based on vehicle type, propulsion, range, battery capacity, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global electric vehicle market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global electric vehicle market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global electric vehicle market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global electric vehicle market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electric vehicle market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric vehicle market.

Niu International

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Vmoto Soco Group

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Tesla Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

Commercial Vehicle (Top Five)

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Tata Motors Limited

Chanje Energy

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion:

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Electric Vehicle Market, By Range:

0-50 Miles

51-150 Miles

151-200 Miles

201-400 Miles

Above 400 Miles

Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity:

Less Than 50 kWh

51 kWh to 100 kWh

101 kWh to 200 kWh

201 kWh to 300 kWh

Above 300 kWh

Electric vehicle Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Malaysia

Australia

South Korea

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherland

Norway

Sweden

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

