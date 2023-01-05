Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market Report 2022: Increased Consumer Interest in Electric Vehicles Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (AC Motor and DC Motor), By Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Electric Vehicle Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Two key components are present in all-electric vehicle motor types. The stator, whose housing is attached to the chassis, is the stationary exterior casing of the motor. The rotor, which is the only spinning component, and functions similarly to a crankshaft as it distributes torque to a differential and the transmission.



In order to reduce the speed difference between the motor and the wheels, the majority of EVs rely on direct-drive (single-ratio) units. Electric motors, like internal combustion engines (ICE), operate most effectively at low rpm and increased load. The fundamental rotor variations amongst the various motor types represent utterly distinct methods for converting the stator's rotating magnetic field (RMF) into actual rotary motion.



Market Growth Factors

Increased consumer interest in electric vehicles



A large demand for electric vehicles has emerged in recent years as numerous people are concerned about the potentially disastrous effects of climate change. This is further influenced by the appalling levels of pollution documented in the world's biggest cities, which continues to rise. The loss of fossil fuel resources and the growing trend among businesses to derive the greatest possible profit from their oil reserves are both factors that contribute to the acceleration of demand growth.



Consistently rising costs for gasoline and diesel



The need for fuel, such as gasoline and diesel, has grown dramatically in recent years due to the rising demand for automobiles. Fuel costs have recently increased due to the rising cost of crude oil, which is used to make gasoline and diesel. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, crude oil was less expensive because of the temporary closure of numerous enterprises and the drop-in energy consumption. Costs have, nevertheless, dramatically climbed as a result of suppliers' challenges in meeting consumers' rising demands.



Market Restraining Factors

High cost of production offering an expensive end product



Given that the metals used in these motors are susceptible to export limitations and supply uncertainties, the electric vehicle motors manufacturers are anticipated to experience difficulties in the acquisition of rare earth metals required in permanent magnets for synchronous motors. Additionally, buying a vehicle with an e-powertrain costs almost twice as much as buying one with a standard gasoline engine.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the electric vehicle motor market is bifurcated into AC motor and DC motor. The AC motor segment acquired the highest revenue share in the electric vehicle motor market in 2021. A three-phase motor with a focus on speed is the AC induction motor and it can be powered by 240 volts. Because it contains regenerative capabilities that may also serve as a generator and supply power to the vehicle's battery, this type of vehicle motor is regarded as versatile.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the electric vehicle motor market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The commercial cars segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the electric vehicle motor market in 2021. This segment's rising growth is mostly due to the electric vehicle motor's explosive growth. A commercial vehicle is any motor vehicle that is used to transport passengers or deliver goods. CMVs include, but are not limited to, pick-up trucks, semi-trucks, vans, buses, box trucks, coaches, taxicabs, travel trailers, and trailers.



Electric Vehicle Type Outlook



On the basis of electric vehicle type, the electric vehicle motor market is divided into battery electric vehicle, plugin hybrid vehicle, and hybrid vehicle. The battery electric vehicle segment procured the largest revenue share in the electric vehicle market in 2021. Instead of using any fuel at all, battery-electric cars are propelled only by the stored energy in a battery system, which drives one or even more electric motors while producing no pollution. These cars can usually be charged anywhere, at any moment, and normally for a lot less money than a gas fill-up.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the electric vehicle motor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment recorded the highest revenue share in the electric vehicle motor market in 2021.

The Asia-Pacific market is expanding as a result of rising vehicle requirements and a rise in vehicle ownership. Additionally, due to government measures, several technological developments in the area of electric vehicles are occurring, which further supports the expansion.



The Cardinal Matrix - Electric Vehicle Motor Market Competition Analysis



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH are the forerunners in the Electric Vehicle Motor Market. Companies such as Nidec Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited are some of the key innovators in Electric Vehicle Motor Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Buhler Motor GmbH, Inteva Products, LLC (The Renco Group Inc), Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation and MITSUBA Corporation

Scope of the Study

By Type

AC Motor

DC Motor

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plugin Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Buhler Motor GmbH

Inteva Products, LLC (The Renco Group Inc)

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nidec Corporation

MITSUBA Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Type



Chapter 5. Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Application



Chapter 6. Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Electric Vehicle Type



Chapter 7. Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



