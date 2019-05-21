Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 with Tesla, ABB, Siemens, and Bosch Dominating
May 21, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Charging Level, Application, Charging Infrastructure, Electric Bus Charging, Installation, Charging Station, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EVSE market is estimated to grow from USD 2.54 billion in 2019 to USD 27.61 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period.
EVSE is an umbrella term that stands for electric vehicle supply equipment, and its function is to supply electric energy to charge electric vehicles. Electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) is also known as an EV charging station, electric recharging point, or charging point. These stations are installed in municipal parking locations by electric utility companies or at retail shopping centers by private companies. These stations are equipped with special connectors that conform to the variety of electric charging connector standards.
The electric vehicles have witnessed rapid evolution with the ongoing developments in charging infrastructure and technology. Technological advancements in EV charging and enhanced range of distance covered by electric vehicles are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle market. In addition, the growing sensitivity of various governments towards a cleaner environment has increased the demand for zero-emission vehicles.
These vehicles require the installation of efficient charging infrastructure. Public and private charging stations play a significant role in this scenario. A public charging station can charge up to 8 times faster than a regular residential outlet, which means an EV can be charged 100% in just 1 to 4 hours depending on battery capacity. With advancements in high end charging technology, the demand for fast charging equipment is significant. The EV charging supply equipment market has attracted huge investments by OEMs.
In addition, OEMs have also started developing charging infrastructure for the convenience of EV owners. For instance, Tesla (US) has already initiated the development of supercharging stations.
The electric vehicle supply equipment market is dominated by globally established players such as Tesla (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and Bosch (Germany).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary Data
2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources
2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.3 Primary Data
2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods
2.3.2 Primary Participants
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
4.2 the Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market
4.3 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station and Application
4.4 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station
4.5 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Infrastructure
4.6 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Level of Charging
4.7 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Application
4.8 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Installation
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Heavy Investments From Automakers in EVs
5.2.1.2 Government Policies and Subsidies
5.2.1.3 Environmental Pollution Treated as an Alarming Issue
5.2.1.4 Demand for Increasing Vehicle Range Per Charge
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) EV Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 EV Charging Stations Powered By Renewable Sources
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Cost of EVs in Comparison With Ice Vehicles
5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for Installation of Charging Stations
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Technology Analysis
6.1.2 Turbo-Charging for EV
6.1.3 Terra HP Charge System
6.1.4 Smart Charging System
7 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Government Regulations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 China
7.3 India
7.4 Japan
7.5 South Korea
7.6 Denmark
7.7 France
7.8 Germany
7.9 Spain
7.10 United Kingdom
7.11 Austria
7.12 Sweden
7.13 US
7.14 Canada
8 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Level
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Level 1 (120 V)
8.3.1 Low Energy Consumption to Boost Level 1 Market
8.4 Level 2 (240 V)
8.4.1 Level 2 Charging to Have the Highest Growth in North America Due to Developed Charging Infrastructure
8.5 Level 3 (200 V-600 V)
8.5.1 Asia Pacific to Have the Largest Market for Level 3 Charging
8.6 Key Primary Insights
9 Electric Vehicles Market, By Charging Station Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Normal Charging
9.4 Super Charging
9.5 Inductive Charging
9.6 Key Primary Insights
10 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Private
10.3.1 Convenience of Charging & Low Cost to Drive Private Market
10.4 Public
10.4.1 Developed Economies to Encourage Public Charging for Higher Ev Adoption
10.5 Key Primary Insights
11 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Infrastructure Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 CCS
11.3.1 Tesla Adoption of CCS Will Boost the Demand
11.4 Chademo
11.4.1 China and Japan to Adopt Chademo as Standard Equipment
11.5 Normal Charge
11.5.1 North America to Witness the Highest Growth of Normal Charge During the Forecast Period
11.6 Tesla Supercharger
11.6.1 North America to Be the Largest and Fastest Growing Market for Tesla Supercharger
11.7 Type-2 (Iec 62196)
11.7.1 Asia Pacific to Have the Largest Market Share
11.8 Key Primary Insights
12 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Electric Bus Charging
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph
12.3 On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph
12.4 Charging Via Connector
13 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Installation Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Research Methodology
13.3 Portable Charger
13.3.1 Demand for Small and Light Chargers Will Boost the Demand
13.4 Fixed Charger
13.4.1 Government Collaboration With Oem to Install Fixed Charger Will Boost Demand
13.5 Key Primary Insights
14 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.2.1 China
14.2.1.1 Gb/T-Fast Charging Solutions Will Boost the Demand
14.2.2 India
14.2.2.1 Indian Government Plans to Provide Fast Charging Infrastructure in the Country
14.2.3 Japan
14.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Japan to Have A Positive Impact on the Market for Super Charging Segment
14.2.4 South Korea
14.2.4.1 Oems to Work With Government to Build the Required Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles in the Country
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 France
14.3.1.1 Electrification of Public Transport in the Country Will Boost the Demand for Super Charging Segment in the Future
14.3.2 Germany
14.3.2.1 Major Oems in the Country to Develop Super Charging Technologies for their Vehicles
14.3.3 The Netherlands
14.3.3.1 High Rate of Adoption of Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand for Super Charging in the Country
14.3.4 Norway
14.3.4.1 Government to Offer High Amount of Subsidies for Charging Facilities in the Country
14.3.5 Sweden
14.3.5.1 Government Investments & Support Schemes to Boost the Evse Market in Sweden
14.3.6 United Kingdom
14.3.6.1 Developed Charging Infrastructure to Boost Supercharge Market
14.3.7 Denmark
14.3.7.1 Reduced Demand for Gasoline and Diesel Vehicle Will Uplift the Market
14.3.8 Austria
14.3.8.1 Developed Charging Network in Austria Will Boost the Demand
14.3.9 Spain
14.3.9.1 Government Incentives to Promote Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand
14.3.10 Switzerland
14.3.10.1 Government Providing Subsidies to Build Charging Facilities Will Boost the Demand
14.4 North America
14.4.1 Canada
14.4.1.1 Canada Government to Support Charging Infrastructure Will Boost the Demand
14.4.2 US
14.4.2.1 Inclination Towards Innovation, Technology and Development of Safe and Comfortable Automobiles Will Boost the Demand
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Competitive Scenario
15.3.1 New Product Developments
15.3.2 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures/Agreements
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.4.1 Visionary Leaders
15.4.2 Innovators
15.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
15.4.4 Emerging Companies
15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for SME's
15.5.1 Progressive Company
15.5.2 Responsive Companies
15.5.3 Dynamic Companies
15.5.4 Starting Blocks
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 Tesla
16.1.2 BYD Auto
16.1.3 Yazaki
16.1.4 Schneider Electric
16.1.5 Bosch
16.1.6 ABB
16.1.7 Siemens
16.1.8 Efacec Power Solutions
16.1.9 Engie
16.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric
16.1.11 Leviton
16.2 Other Key Players
16.2.1 North America
16.2.1.1 Blink Charging
16.2.1.2 Clippercreek
16.2.1.3 Semaconnect
16.2.1.4 Webasto
16.2.1.5 Opconnect
16.2.1.6 EVgo
16.2.1.7 Volta
16.2.1.8 EV Safe Charge
16.2.1.9 Chargepoint
16.2.1.10 Pulse Charge
16.2.2 Europe
16.2.2.1 New Motion B.V
16.2.2.2 Alfen
16.2.2.3 Allego
16.2.2.4 Ionity
16.2.2.5 Wallbox
16.2.2.6 Heliox
16.2.2.7 Spark Horizon
16.2.2.8 Bp Chargemaster
16.2.2.9 Pod Point
16.2.2.10 EcoG
16.2.3 Asia Pacific
16.2.3.1 Tgood
16.2.3.2 Delta
17 Appendix
17.1 Key Insights of Industry Experts
17.2 Discussion Guide
17.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
17.4 Available Customizations
17.5 Related Reports
17.6 Author Details
List of Tables
Table 1 Currency Exchange Rates (Per 1 USD)
Table 2 Impact of Market Dynamics
Table 3 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, China
Table 4 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, India
Table 5 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, Japan
Table 6 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, South Korea
Table 7 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, Denmark,
Table 8 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, France,
Table 9 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, Germany
Table 10 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, Spain,
Table 11 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, United Kingdom
Table 12 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, Austria
Table 13 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, France,
Table 14 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, US,
Table 15 Existing Subsidies and Tax Structure, Canada
Table 16 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Level, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 17 Level 1: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 18 Level 2: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 19 Level 3: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 20 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station Type, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 21 Normal Charging: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 22 Super Charging: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 23 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Application Type, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 24 Private Charging: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 25 Public Charging: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 26 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Infrastructure Type, 2017-2027
Table 27 CCS: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 28 Chademo: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 29 Normal Charge: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 30 Tesla Supercharger: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 31 Type 2: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 32 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Installation Type, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 33 Portable: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 34 Fixed: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 35 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 36 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (USD Million)
Table 37 Asia Pacific: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 38 China: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 39 India: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 40 Japan: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 41 South Korea: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 42 Europe: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 43 France: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 44 Germany: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 45 Netherlands: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 46 Norway: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 47 Sweden: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 48 UK: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 49 Denmark: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 50 Austria: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 51 Spain: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 52 Switzerland: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 53 North America: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 54 Canada: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 55 US: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Charging Station, 2017-2027 (Units)
Table 56 New Product Developments, 2018-2019
Table 57 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/ Agreements, 2016-2019
List of Figures
Figure 1 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Segmentation
Figure 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Research Design
Figure 3 Research Methodology Model
Figure 4 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology for the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Bottom-Up Approach
Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology for the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Top-Down Approach
Figure 7 Data Triangulation
Figure 8 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Market Dynamics
Figure 9 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, By Region, 2019-2027 (USD Million)
Figure 10 Private Charging to Hold the Largest Share in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market in 2019
Figure 11 Growing Ev Infrastructure and Ev Sales Will Boost the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market
Figure 12 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Share, By Region, 2019, USD Million
Figure 13 Normal Charging is Expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market in North America in 2019
Figure 14 Normal Charging Station Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share, 2019 vs. 2027 (Units)
Figure 15 Normal Charge Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share, 2019 vs. 2027 (Units)
Figure 16 Level 3 Segment Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, 2019 vs. 2027 (Units)
Figure 17 Public Segment Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, 2019 vs. 2027 (Units)
Figure 18 Portable Segment Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, 2019 vs. 2027 (Units)
Figure 19 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market: Market Dynamics
Figure 20 Level 3 Charging is Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
Figure 21 Key Primary Insights
Figure 22 Super Charging Segment is Expected to Grow at A Higher Cagr During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
Figure 23 Key Primary Insights
Figure 24 Public Charging Application is Expected to Grow at A Higher Cagr During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
Figure 25 Key Primary Insights
Figure 26 CCS is Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
Figure 27 Key Primary Insights
Figure 28 Portable is Expected to Grow at A Higher Cagr During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
Figure 29 Key Primary Insights
Figure 30 Government Initiatives and Investments to Boost the North American Market (USD Million)
Figure 31 Huge Subsidies for Electrification of Vehicles Will Have A Positive Impact on the Chinese Market
Figure 32 Europe: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Snapshot
Figure 33 North America: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Snapshot
Figure 34 Key Developments By Leading Players in the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, 2016-2019
Figure 35 Ranking of Key Players, 2019
Figure 36 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market for Major Companies (Global): Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
Figure 37 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market for SME's (Global): Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
Figure 38 Tesla: Company Snapshot
Figure 39 Tesla: SWOT Analysis
Figure 40 BYD: Company Snapshot
Figure 41 BYD: SWOT Analysis
Figure 42 Yazaki: Company Snapshot
Figure 43 Yazaki: SWOT Analysis
Figure 44 Schneider Electric: Company Snapshot
Figure 45 Schneider Electric: SWOT Analysis
Figure 46 Bosch: Company Snapshot
Figure 47 ABB: Company Snapshot
Figure 48 ABB: SWOT Analysis
Figure 49 Siemens: Company Snapshot
Figure 50 Efacec Power Solutions: Company Snapshot
Figure 51 Engie: Company Snapshot
Figure 52 Mitsubishi Electric: Company Snapshot
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Alfen
- Allego
- Blink Charging
- Bosch
- BP Chargemaster
- BYD Auto
- Chargepoint
- Clippercreek
- Delta
- EcoG
- Efacec Power Solutions
- Engie
- EV Safe Charge
- EVgo
- Heliox
- Ionity
- Leviton
- Mitsubishi Electric
- New Motion B.V
- Opconnect
- Pod Point
- Pulse Charge
- Schneider Electric
- Semaconnect
- Siemens
- Spark Horizon
- Tesla
- Tgood
- Volta
- Wallbox
- Webasto
- Yazaki
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfzwkf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article