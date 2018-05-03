LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Electric Vehicle Telematics



Telematics provides the connection to utilities, grid operators, data providers, and owners' smartphones. Electric vehicle telematics delivers information on electric usage, pricing, and state of charge to smartphones, while connected vehicle telematics is used to deliver additional content and provide unique tools for electric vehicle owners.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global electric vehicle telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 44.28% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric vehicle telematics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Electric Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Agero

• Airbiquity

• Bosch

• Continental

• TomTom International

• Trimble



Market driver

• Governing bodies increasing stringency of emission regulations

Market challenge

• Increased ownership cost of electric vehicles

Market trend

• Development of multiple battery types for powering electric vehicle telematics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



