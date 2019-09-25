Global Electric Vehicles Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market to 2029: Focus on Passenger Compartment, Rear Compartment, Under the Hood and Battery Pack, Exterior

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles: Focus on Material Type, Application Type, Propulsion Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges for players in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles?

How does the supply chain function in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles?

Which material type segment is expected to witness the maximum growth in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles during 2019-2029?

Which are the key application areas from which different acoustic and thermal insulation materials experienced high demand during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

Which are the players that are catering to the demand for different acoustic and thermal insulation materials?

What are the strategies adopted by market players involved in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for acoustic and thermal insulation for electric vehicles?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2029?

How is the market landscape for insulation material manufacturers expected to be formed for electric vehicles?

What are the consumption patterns of acoustic and thermal insulation materials across different types of electric vehicles during the period 2018-2029?

Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles Forecast, 2019-2029



The growth in the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles is attributable to the ongoing demand for innovative, lightweight, and efficient insulation materials for electric vehicles. Generally, for determining a material's thermal conduction on a flow of heat, the material's R-value is calculated. The higher the R-value, the better the insulating effectiveness of the material. The current demand for insulation materials for electric vehicles is to be lightweight, cheap, and with a higher R-value for insulation.



The increasing application areas for insulation in an electric vehicle have led to the surging demand for various insulation materials such as foams, fibers, and rubber pads. Automotive OEMs have invested in fitting an adequate amount of insulation in their electric vehicles to improve the driving experience, which in turn, can increase the electric vehicle sales. Moreover, huge investments in the form of subsidies and infrastructure development by different governments and federal agencies to promote electric vehicles to cut down carbon dioxide emission are further propelling the growth of electric vehicle insulation materials.



However, certain technical challenges, such as lack of global standards for electric vehicle insulation, along with finding suitable thermally resistive and lightweight materials for electric vehicles are restraining the growth of the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles.



Key automotive insulation materials that are identified in the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles include foams, fibers, pads and mats, and others. These materials owing to their distinguishing characteristics are used for various usage in different parts of an electric vehicle. In terms of material type, foam-based material acquires the largest market share in the current scenario. Foams are made from various materials such as polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyethylene.



Application for insulation materials for electric vehicles is mainly categorized into four parts of an EV, namely passenger compartment, rear compartment, under the hood and battery pack, and exterior. The passenger compartment currently has the highest amount of application of insulation materials in an electric vehicle. This is due to multiple application areas for insulation materials inside a passenger cabin such as inside door panels, under the floor, on the roof, on vehicle seats, and on the vehicle dashboard.

A large amount of quantity of insulation materials needed to cover the insides of a passenger vehicle cabin leads to a greater amount of usage of insulation materials for this application. Amount of insulation material used inside a passenger vehicle varies according to vehicle type (passenger car or commercial vehicle), electric vehicle manufacturer's insulation needs, and model of various different electric vehicles.



The global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles encompass three major types of electric vehicles which are hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). These vehicle types are present in the form of both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In terms of propulsion type, the HEVs segment acquires the largest market share in the current scenario.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Impact of Market Drivers

1.1.2 Need for Better Driving Experience

1.1.3 Protecting EV Battery Components in Extreme Weather

1.1.4 Need to Reduce Ancillary Noises in EVs

1.1.5 Need for Thermal Insulation in EV Batteries to Maintain Chemical Reaction

1.2 Restraints

1.2.1 Impact of Market Restraints

1.2.2 Lack of Standard Global Regulations for EV Insulating Material Quality

1.2.3 Maintaining Optimal Weight for Insulating Material

1.2.4 Preventing Thin Slot Line Insulation and Thermal Runaway

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Impact of Market Opportunities

1.3.2 Developments in Material Technology

1.3.3 Ecological Benefits of Better Sustainable Insulation Materials



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Market Landscape Benchmarking

2.2 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

2.2.2 Product Launches

2.2.3 Business Expansions

2.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2.5 Other Key Developments



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.3 Who Supplies Whom



4 Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles (By Material Type), Kilotons and $Millions, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.2.1 Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles (by Material Type), 2018-2029

4.3 Fiber

4.3.1 Synthetic Fiber

4.3.2 Natural Fiber

4.4 Foam

4.4.1 Polyurethane

4.4.2 Polypropylene

4.4.3 Polyethylene

4.5 Pad and Mat

4.6 Others



5 Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles (By Application Type), Kilotons and $Millions, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles (by Application Type), 2018-2029

5.2 Passenger Compartment

5.3 Rear Compartment

5.4 Under the Hood and Battery Pack

5.5 Exterior



6 Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles (By Propulsion Type), Kilotons and $Millions, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles (by Propulsion Type), 2018-2029

6.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

6.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

6.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

6.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)



7 Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles (By Region), Kilotons and $Millions, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)



8 Company Profiles



Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

Armacell International S.A.

Autoneum

CYG TEFA Co., Ltd

Halco USA

INOAC Corporation

Janesville Acoustics

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Pritex Limited

Shanghai Xinan Automobile Sound-Insulation Felt Co., Ltd.

Sika Automotive AG

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Zotefoams plc

