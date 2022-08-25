Global Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Market Report 2022-2027 with Company Profiles of Leading Players - BMW, Ford Motor, Honda Motor , Nissan, and Tesla

Aug 25, 2022, 10:15 ET
This report discusses three future scenarios, that is, pessimistic, consensus, and optimistic; forecasts are provided for the consensus scenario. Power source (lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells) sales and values are provided. A patent analysis and discussion of power sources and vehicle components describe the areas in which research is being performed and emphasizes intellectual property issues.
Although e-scooters have the largest share in unit sales in the overall EV market, the passenger EV segment holds the highest share in revenue among all the EV segments. The EV market's significant growth in revenue will come from the increasing number of passenger vehicles due to the increasing unit sales and higher unit sale costs.
By region, Asia-Pacific leads the global electric vehicles market. China leads the Asia-Pacific region and the world market in unit sales of electric cars/passenger cars. Europe and North America follow Asia- Pacific in terms of passenger car unit sales. China also leads the world in e-scooter unit sales and revenue.
A rising number of nations have promised to eliminate internal combustion engines or have aggressive car electrification goals for the coming decades. Meanwhile, many automakers have plans to electrify fleets that exceed legislative goals. In 2021, there were five times as many new EV models as in 2015, increasing their appeal to consumers.
The COVID-19 outbreak and Russia and Ukraine war have created a sudden disruption in global supply chains, particularly in the automotive industry. Soon, delays in EV delivery to clients may stifle sales growth in some countries. However, in the long run, government and business efforts to electrify transportation are laying a solid foundation for future EV sales growth.
Access to public charging will need to extend as EV markets grow. Most EV charging now occurs at people's homes and offices. Consumers will increasingly demand EVs provide the same services, simplicity, and autonomy as conventional automobiles.
The values are expressed in billions of dollars ($ billions), and shipments/volumes are expressed in thousands of units. Values are based on the equivalent of wholesale, or the price charged to the retailer before mark-up. However, advanced EVs are sold below the actual manufacturing cost. This may be due to regulatory compliance or the desire to establish a market before the economics of scale take hold. The cost to consumers may be reduced considerably when government subsidies or possible tax breaks are considered in the dealer price.
The publisher analyzed the industry worldwide regarding the manufacturing and deploying technologies or products. For the most relevant and available EVs, The publisher examined the role of government both in regulating the industry and supporting electric vehicle & fuel cell vehicles through promotional incentives. The report discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading EV technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
Regional and country-level markets are segmented and analyzed by configuration and application. The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market sizes and estimations are provided regarding revenue, with 2021 as the base year; market forecasts will be given for 2022 to 2027.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size for electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles in value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by vehicle type, configuration, power source and geographic region
- Updated information about the industry standards, government and industry support, regulations, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
- Market outlook and market assessment for unit shipments of commercially viable EVs and summary of details of power sources that make these vehicles possible
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BMW AG, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Industry Structure: Market Trends
- Pollution Abatement
- Battery Developments
- Battery End-Life Usage
- Lithium-Ion Battery Stability Issues
- Indirect Incentives
- Cafe and Other Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Carbon Taxes
- Federal and State Fuel Taxes
- Electric Utility Efficiency
- Government Subsidies and Incentives
- U.S.
- India
- Europe
- Pricing Analysis
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles
- Covid-19 Impact on Vehicle Types
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials (Metals, Resins, Glass, Etc.)
- Subcomponents
- Oem Components
- Oems Vehicle Assembly
- Distribution & Aftermarket
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Select Approved Patents
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Configuration
- Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
- Market Drivers for Pure Electric Vehicles
- Key Components of Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)
- Market Drivers for Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Operation of Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Key Components of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)
- Operation of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Market Drivers for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Key Components of a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car (Phev)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)
- Market Drivers for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
- Key Components of a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Passenger Vehicle Market Summary
- Buses
- Electric Bus Companies
- Electric Bus Market Summary
- Commercial/Industrial Evs
- Commercial/Industrial Ev Companies
- Commercial/Industrial Evs Market Summary
- Scooters
- Scooter Companies
- Electric Scooter Market Summary
- Others (Low-Velocity and Niche)
- Low-Velocity Vehicles
- Niche Electric Vehicles
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Power Source
- Types of Power Sources
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Lithium Battery Chemistry
- Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- A Thorough Method for Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles
- Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers
- Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
- Recycling Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
- Consumer Electronics
- Electric Vehicles
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Recycling of Lead-Acid Batteries
- Fuel Cells
- Benefits of the Fuel Cell Solution
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Norway
- U.K.
- France
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- The Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Component Manufacturers
- Oems (Original Equipment Manufacturers)
- Market Share Analysis
- Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, and Electric Vehicles Company Market Share
- Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Companies Market Share
- Market Strategy Analysis for Electric Vehicles
- Key Market Developments
- Contracts and Agreements
- Manufacturing Plant Expansion
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Innovations Ongoing in the Electric Vehicles Market
- Vehicle to Grid (V2G)
- Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging
- Charging of Mobile Devices
- Lightning-Fast Charging
- Advancements in Battery Technology
- Innovations in Battery Technologies
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Batteries With Solid State Technology
- Aluminum-Ion Rechargeable Batteries
- Batteries Made of Lithium-Sulfur
- Batteries Made of Metal and Air
- Other Ev Players
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Ab Volvo
- Bmw AG
- Byd Co. Ltd.
- Chrysler (Subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv)
- Daimler Truck Ag. (Mercedes-Benz Group Ag.)
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co. Inc.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Kia Corp.
- Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Peugeot
- Porsche
- Renault Group
- Saic Motor Corp. Ltd.
- Suzuki Motor Corp.
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG (Audi)
