Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Units by the following Product Segments: Battery Powered Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Tesla Motors Inc.

- Lucid Motors

- Faraday Future

- NextEV

- Karma Automotive LLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727



ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EVs) MCP-1045 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Rise, the Death and the Resurgence of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Can Electric Vehicles Emerge to be a Disruptive Technology Capable of Changing the Face of the Global Auto Industry?

Table 1: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for EVs: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for Years 2016, 2020, 2025 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Market Trends and Drivers

Automotive Industry's Continuous Struggle with the Environment Paves the Way Forward for EVs

Table 2: Transportation, One of the Major Contributors to Global Green House Gas Emissions: Global Breakdown of GHG Emissions by Source for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EV at the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles (in Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stringent Regulations: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Government Support through Funding & Incentive Programs Accelerates Greening of the Automotive Industry

Advancements in Battery Technologies, Especially Lithium-Ion, Vital for Electric Car Domination

Hybrid Vehicles as a Bridge Towards Pure Electric Vehicles, to Witness Immediate Market Opportunities for Growth

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Long Electric Range (PHEVLER): A Disruptive Technology in the Making

Growing Trend Towards Small/Micro and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Zero Emission Battery-Powered Longer Range BEVs: The Ultimate Vision of the EV Future

Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs

Recent Oil Price Crash: A Temporary Set Back to the EV Industry

Table 5: Steep Decline in Crude Oil Prices & a Parallel Erosion in Economic Benefit in EV Investments to Negatively Impact EV Sales: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 Through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

EVs: Charging Forward With Advancements in Charging Infrastructure

Table 6: Increase in Recharging Stations Ahead of Consumer Adoption of EVs to Catalyze Overall Growth in the Market: Global Number of Fast Charging EV Stations (in 000s) for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Grid Technologies to Optimize Charging Infrastructure and Catalyze Growth of Electric Vehicles

Table 7: Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load: Global Investments in Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010, 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Summarized Snapshot of Major Market Challenges

Market Outlook



2. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS: A QUICK REVIEW

A Review of Progressive Battery Technology Developments

€œSmart' Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries: The Focal Area of Battery Innovations

Research in Biodegradable Batteries

Lithium-Oxygen Batteries

Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries

Innovation in EV Vehicle Models

Nissan and Endesa to Promote V2G Technology in Europe



3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Audi to Introduce New Electric Vehicles

BYD Unveils New Electric Vehicle

Nissan Launches Electric Powered Drivetrain

Ashok Leyland Launches New Electric Bus

GM Introduces New Hybrid Electric Vehicle in China

Rimono Launches Small Electric Vehicle

Citroen Introduces New Electric Vehicle

JAC to Introduce iEV6S Electric Vehicle

Beijing Electric Vehicle Unveils EV200 Electric Car

NextEV Introduces World's Fastest Electric Car

Jaguar Unveils First Battery-Powered EV

Hyundai Unveils All-Electric Vehicle

BMW to Launch Electric Vehicles

Volkswagen Launches e-Crafter Electric Vehicle

Electra Meccanica Launches the One-Seat Solo

GM to Launch Chevrolet Colorado-Based EV

Mahindra Plans to Introduce New EVs

Volkswagen Launches New Electric Car Concept

Fisker Develops All-Electric Premium Vehicle

Nissan to Introduce Range-Extended EV

Toyota to Introduce Fuel Cell Electric Car

TNT Unveils Express Delivery EVs

M&M Introduces Four-Door EV

UKM Unveils New Fuel Cell Vehicle

Hyundai to Introduce Battery-Powered Electric Car

Dongfeng Nissan Introduces All-Electric Vehicle

Cadillac Launches First Electric Car

Hyundai to Launch New Fuel Cell Vehicle



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Tantech to Take Over Suzhou E Motors

Mahindra and Mahindra to Enter into Chinese EV Market

Mercedes-Benz's Bremen Plant to Commence Production EQ Electric Car

Kandi Inks Agreement with Geely Automobile Holdings

Hewlett Packard Partners with NEVS

BYD Plans to Expand Plant Capacity in the US

Plug Power Inks Cooperative Agreement to Develop Fuel Cell EV

Aston Martin Partners with LeEco to Develop EV

KLD Energy Takes Over Kenguru

CMP Collaborates with BYD

FDG Electric Vehicles Partners with Smith Electric Vehicles

BYD Partners with Uber

Renault-Nissan Alliance to Supply EVs to Orange



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)

Lucid Motors (USA)

Faraday Future (USA)

NextEV (China)

Karma Automotive LLC (USA)

NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. (USA)

Global Electric Motorcars (GEM) (USA)

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Hong Kong)

Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China)

The Geely Group (China)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

BYD Company Limited (China)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

General Motors Company (USA)

Groupe Renault (France)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Analysis by Segment

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Trends in the US Electric Vehicles Market

Battery Powered Electric Vehicle Market

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market

Charge-Sustaining Hybrids Drive Technology Developments

Leading Low-Cost Electric Vehicles in the US

All-electric Volkswagen e-Golf

Affordable Nissan Leaf

Chevy Spark EV

Extremely Green Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Smart Electric Drive

Upcoming Electric Cars in the US Market

Chevy Bolt Offers Longest Range at Cheapest Price

Tesla Model X with Super Cool Features

Modified Chevrolet Volt

Mysterious Electric Car by Faraday Future

Stunner Volvo XC90 T8

Plug-in and All-Electric Versions of Hyundai IONIQ

Modified Version of Nissan LEAF

Semi Autonomous driving Volvo S90 T8

Fully Electric BMW i5

Tesla Model 3 with Supercharger Network Access

Aston Martin Electric Rapide

Leading Green Vehicles Offering Longest Travel Range

Viable Focus Electric

Smart Electric Drive with Convertible Option

BMW i3

Volkswagen e-Golf

Sensational Chevy Spark EV

Nissan Leaf

Mini Fiat 500e

All-electric Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive

Tesla Model S 85D

Kia Soul EV

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: The US 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Plug-In Electric Vehicles Continue to Rise in Demand

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs on Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Canadian 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Japanese 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

European Electric Vehicles Market: A Review

Table 22: Percentage Penetration of Electric Vehicles in Select European Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emissions Concerns and Focus on Oil Conservation Drive Hybrids/EVs Adoption

Hybrid Vehicles Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: French 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Electric Vehicle Market - An Overview

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: German 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Italian 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Electric Vehicles Continue to Gain Consumer Demand in the UK

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Spanish 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. THE NETHERLANDS

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: The Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: The Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. NORWAY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Norwegian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Norwegian 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4h. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Rest of European 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Asia-Pacific: A Potential Electric Vehicle Market

EV Infrastructure Developments Continues to be in Infancy in Asia

Air Pollution Concerns: A Key Market Driver

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Benefit Market Adoption

High Costs of EVs: A Major Market Restraint

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Introduction of Innovative and Business-Friendly Schemes Propel Demand for New Energy Vehicles

Government Subsidy to Propel Electric Vehicles Market Growth

Table 47: Government Subsidy for BEV Passenger Vehicles in China (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Market Players

Table 48: Chinese Electric Vehicles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales of Passenger EVs by Leading Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Chinese Electric Vehicles Market (2016): Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road of EVs by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Startups Set to Transform the Chinese Electric Cars Market

Faraday Future

NextEV

Chinese EV Industry Bogged by Fraudulent Collection of Subsidies

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Chinese 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

India

EV Market Overview

Growing Environmental Awareness to Drive Indian EV Market Growth

Increasing Government Support Drives EV Market Growth

Ongoing Research and Development Initiatives Fuel Growth for EV Market

Focus on Select Leading Hybrid Electric Vehicles in India

Focus on Select Future EV Brands

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 95) The United States (28) Canada (1) Japan (10) Europe (26) - France (2) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-vehicles-evs-industry-300670356.html