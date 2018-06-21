Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Units by the following Product Segments: Battery Powered Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Tesla Motors Inc.
- Lucid Motors
- Faraday Future
- NextEV
- Karma Automotive LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727
ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EVs) MCP-1045 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Rise, the Death and the Resurgence of Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Can Electric Vehicles Emerge to be a Disruptive Technology Capable of Changing the Face of the Global Auto Industry?
Table 1: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for EVs: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs In US$ per kWh for Years 2016, 2020, 2025 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Market Trends and Drivers
Automotive Industry's Continuous Struggle with the Environment Paves the Way Forward for EVs
Table 2: Transportation, One of the Major Contributors to Global Green House Gas Emissions: Global Breakdown of GHG Emissions by Source for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EV at the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles (in Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stringent Regulations: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Government Support through Funding & Incentive Programs Accelerates Greening of the Automotive Industry
Advancements in Battery Technologies, Especially Lithium-Ion, Vital for Electric Car Domination
Hybrid Vehicles as a Bridge Towards Pure Electric Vehicles, to Witness Immediate Market Opportunities for Growth
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Long Electric Range (PHEVLER): A Disruptive Technology in the Making
Growing Trend Towards Small/Micro and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Zero Emission Battery-Powered Longer Range BEVs: The Ultimate Vision of the EV Future
Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs
Recent Oil Price Crash: A Temporary Set Back to the EV Industry
Table 5: Steep Decline in Crude Oil Prices & a Parallel Erosion in Economic Benefit in EV Investments to Negatively Impact EV Sales: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 Through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
EVs: Charging Forward With Advancements in Charging Infrastructure
Table 6: Increase in Recharging Stations Ahead of Consumer Adoption of EVs to Catalyze Overall Growth in the Market: Global Number of Fast Charging EV Stations (in 000s) for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Grid Technologies to Optimize Charging Infrastructure and Catalyze Growth of Electric Vehicles
Table 7: Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load: Global Investments in Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010, 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Summarized Snapshot of Major Market Challenges
Market Outlook
2. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS: A QUICK REVIEW
A Review of Progressive Battery Technology Developments
€œSmart' Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries
Lithium-Ion Batteries: The Focal Area of Battery Innovations
Research in Biodegradable Batteries
Lithium-Oxygen Batteries
Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries
Innovation in EV Vehicle Models
Nissan and Endesa to Promote V2G Technology in Europe
3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Audi to Introduce New Electric Vehicles
BYD Unveils New Electric Vehicle
Nissan Launches Electric Powered Drivetrain
Ashok Leyland Launches New Electric Bus
GM Introduces New Hybrid Electric Vehicle in China
Rimono Launches Small Electric Vehicle
Citroen Introduces New Electric Vehicle
JAC to Introduce iEV6S Electric Vehicle
Beijing Electric Vehicle Unveils EV200 Electric Car
NextEV Introduces World's Fastest Electric Car
Jaguar Unveils First Battery-Powered EV
Hyundai Unveils All-Electric Vehicle
BMW to Launch Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Launches e-Crafter Electric Vehicle
Electra Meccanica Launches the One-Seat Solo
GM to Launch Chevrolet Colorado-Based EV
Mahindra Plans to Introduce New EVs
Volkswagen Launches New Electric Car Concept
Fisker Develops All-Electric Premium Vehicle
Nissan to Introduce Range-Extended EV
Toyota to Introduce Fuel Cell Electric Car
TNT Unveils Express Delivery EVs
M&M Introduces Four-Door EV
UKM Unveils New Fuel Cell Vehicle
Hyundai to Introduce Battery-Powered Electric Car
Dongfeng Nissan Introduces All-Electric Vehicle
Cadillac Launches First Electric Car
Hyundai to Launch New Fuel Cell Vehicle
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Tantech to Take Over Suzhou E Motors
Mahindra and Mahindra to Enter into Chinese EV Market
Mercedes-Benz's Bremen Plant to Commence Production EQ Electric Car
Kandi Inks Agreement with Geely Automobile Holdings
Hewlett Packard Partners with NEVS
BYD Plans to Expand Plant Capacity in the US
Plug Power Inks Cooperative Agreement to Develop Fuel Cell EV
Aston Martin Partners with LeEco to Develop EV
KLD Energy Takes Over Kenguru
CMP Collaborates with BYD
FDG Electric Vehicles Partners with Smith Electric Vehicles
BYD Partners with Uber
Renault-Nissan Alliance to Supply EVs to Orange
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)
Lucid Motors (USA)
Faraday Future (USA)
NextEV (China)
Karma Automotive LLC (USA)
NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. (USA)
Global Electric Motorcars (GEM) (USA)
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Hong Kong)
Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China)
The Geely Group (China)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)
BYD Company Limited (China)
Daimler AG (Germany)
Ford Motor Company (USA)
General Motors Company (USA)
Groupe Renault (France)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan)
Volkswagen AG (Germany)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Analysis by Segment
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Trends in the US Electric Vehicles Market
Battery Powered Electric Vehicle Market
Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market
Charge-Sustaining Hybrids Drive Technology Developments
Leading Low-Cost Electric Vehicles in the US
All-electric Volkswagen e-Golf
Affordable Nissan Leaf
Chevy Spark EV
Extremely Green Mitsubishi i-MiEV
Smart Electric Drive
Upcoming Electric Cars in the US Market
Chevy Bolt Offers Longest Range at Cheapest Price
Tesla Model X with Super Cool Features
Modified Chevrolet Volt
Mysterious Electric Car by Faraday Future
Stunner Volvo XC90 T8
Plug-in and All-Electric Versions of Hyundai IONIQ
Modified Version of Nissan LEAF
Semi Autonomous driving Volvo S90 T8
Fully Electric BMW i5
Tesla Model 3 with Supercharger Network Access
Aston Martin Electric Rapide
Leading Green Vehicles Offering Longest Travel Range
Viable Focus Electric
Smart Electric Drive with Convertible Option
BMW i3
Volkswagen e-Golf
Sensational Chevy Spark EV
Nissan Leaf
Mini Fiat 500e
All-electric Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive
Tesla Model S 85D
Kia Soul EV
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: The US 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Plug-In Electric Vehicles Continue to Rise in Demand
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs on Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Canadian 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 20: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Japanese 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
European Electric Vehicles Market: A Review
Table 22: Percentage Penetration of Electric Vehicles in Select European Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emissions Concerns and Focus on Oil Conservation Drive Hybrids/EVs Adoption
Hybrid Vehicles Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: European 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: French 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Electric Vehicle Market - An Overview
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: German 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Italian 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Electric Vehicles Continue to Gain Consumer Demand in the UK
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Spanish 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. THE NETHERLANDS
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: The Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: The Netherlands 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. NORWAY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Norwegian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Norwegian 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4h. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Rest of European 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Asia-Pacific: A Potential Electric Vehicle Market
EV Infrastructure Developments Continues to be in Infancy in Asia
Air Pollution Concerns: A Key Market Driver
Stringent Environmental Regulations to Benefit Market Adoption
High Costs of EVs: A Major Market Restraint
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Introduction of Innovative and Business-Friendly Schemes Propel Demand for New Energy Vehicles
Government Subsidy to Propel Electric Vehicles Market Growth
Table 47: Government Subsidy for BEV Passenger Vehicles in China (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Market Players
Table 48: Chinese Electric Vehicles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales of Passenger EVs by Leading Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Chinese Electric Vehicles Market (2016): Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road of EVs by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Startups Set to Transform the Chinese Electric Cars Market
Faraday Future
NextEV
Chinese EV Industry Bogged by Fraudulent Collection of Subsidies
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Chinese 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
India
EV Market Overview
Growing Environmental Awareness to Drive Indian EV Market Growth
Increasing Government Support Drives EV Market Growth
Ongoing Research and Development Initiatives Fuel Growth for EV Market
Focus on Select Leading Hybrid Electric Vehicles in India
Focus on Select Future EV Brands
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of EVs On Road in Units for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicles by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Number of EVs on Road for Battery Powered Electric Vehicles (BPEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 95) The United States (28) Canada (1) Japan (10) Europe (26) - France (2) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (10) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-vehicles-evs-industry-300670356.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article