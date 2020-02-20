Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicles (EVs) market worldwide is projected to grow by 62.3 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 64.9%. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 63.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 41.9 Billion Units by the year 2025, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 71.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.4 Billion Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.8 Billion Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) will reach a market size of 2.5 Billion Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 61.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 9.8 Billion Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Company Limited

Daimler AG

DONGFENG ELECTRIC VEHICLE Co., LTD.

Faraday Future

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Global Electric Motorcars (GEM)

Groupe Renault

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Karma Automotive

Lucid Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

NEXT Future Transportation Inc.

NextEV

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Tesla Motors Inc.

The Geely Group

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Can Electric Vehicles Emerge to be a Disruptive Technology

Capable of Changing the Face of the Global Auto Industry?

The Rise, the Death and the Resurgence of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)

Lucid Motors (USA)

Faraday Future (USA)

NextEV (China)

Karma Automotive LLC (USA)

NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. (USA)

Global Electric Motorcars (GEM) (USA)

FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Hong Kong)

Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China)

The Geely Group (China)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)

BYD Company Limited (China)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

General Motors Company (USA)

Groupe Renault (France)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan)

Volkswagen AG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automotive Industry?s Continuous Struggle with the Environment

Paves the Way Forward for EVs

Stringent Regulations: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards

for Vehicles Across the World

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Government Support through Funding & Incentive Programs

Accelerates Greening of the Automotive Industry

Advancements in Battery Technologies, Especially Lithium-Ion,

Vital for Electric Car Domination

Promising Breakthroughs in Lithium-Ion Infuses Optimism Over

the Market's Future Growth

Hybrid Vehicles as a Bridge Towards Pure Electric Vehicles, to

Witness Immediate Market Opportunities for Growth

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Long Electric Range (PHEVLER):

A Disruptive Technology in the Making

Growing Trend Towards Small/Micro and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Zero Emission Battery-Powered Longer Range BEVs: The Ultimate

Vision of the EV Future

Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs

Recent Oil Price Crash: A Temporary Set Back to the EV Industry

EVs: Charging Forward With Advancements in Charging Infrastructure

Smart Grid Technologies to Optimize Charging Infrastructure and

Catalyze Growth of Electric Vehicles

A Review of Progressive Battery Technology Developments

Smart Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries: The Focal Area of Battery Innovations

Research in Biodegradable Batteries

Lithium-Oxygen Batteries

Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries

Innovation in EV Vehicle Models

NISSAN AND ENDESA TO PROMOTE V2G TECHNOLOGY IN EUROPE





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)

World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Units:

2009 to 2017

Table 6: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product

Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units:

2018 to 2025

Table 8: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product

Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in

Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product

Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in the United States

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for

2009-2017

Table 12: United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

Table 15: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Growth

Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market Analysis in

China in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Demand

Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Europe in Thousand

Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market

Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Growth

Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 41: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Rest of Europe in

Thousand Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market

Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017

Table 48: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 77

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778727/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

