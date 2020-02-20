Global Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry
Feb 20, 2020, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicles (EVs) market worldwide is projected to grow by 62.3 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 64.9%. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 63.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 41.9 Billion Units by the year 2025, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 71.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.4 Billion Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.8 Billion Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) will reach a market size of 2.5 Billion Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 61.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 9.8 Billion Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- BYD Company Limited
- Daimler AG
- DONGFENG ELECTRIC VEHICLE Co., LTD.
- Faraday Future
- FDG Electric Vehicles Limited
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Global Electric Motorcars (GEM)
- Groupe Renault
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Karma Automotive
- Lucid Motors
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- NEXT Future Transportation Inc.
- NextEV
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- Tesla Motors Inc.
- The Geely Group
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Can Electric Vehicles Emerge to be a Disruptive Technology
Capable of Changing the Face of the Global Auto Industry?
The Rise, the Death and the Resurgence of Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Vehicles (EVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)
Lucid Motors (USA)
Faraday Future (USA)
NextEV (China)
Karma Automotive LLC (USA)
NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. (USA)
Global Electric Motorcars (GEM) (USA)
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Hong Kong)
Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China)
The Geely Group (China)
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany)
BYD Company Limited (China)
Daimler AG (Germany)
Ford Motor Company (USA)
General Motors Company (USA)
Groupe Renault (France)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan)
Volkswagen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Industry?s Continuous Struggle with the Environment
Paves the Way Forward for EVs
Stringent Regulations: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards
for Vehicles Across the World
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Government Support through Funding & Incentive Programs
Accelerates Greening of the Automotive Industry
Advancements in Battery Technologies, Especially Lithium-Ion,
Vital for Electric Car Domination
Promising Breakthroughs in Lithium-Ion Infuses Optimism Over
the Market's Future Growth
Hybrid Vehicles as a Bridge Towards Pure Electric Vehicles, to
Witness Immediate Market Opportunities for Growth
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Long Electric Range (PHEVLER):
A Disruptive Technology in the Making
Growing Trend Towards Small/Micro and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Zero Emission Battery-Powered Longer Range BEVs: The Ultimate
Vision of the EV Future
Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs
Recent Oil Price Crash: A Temporary Set Back to the EV Industry
EVs: Charging Forward With Advancements in Charging Infrastructure
Smart Grid Technologies to Optimize Charging Infrastructure and
Catalyze Growth of Electric Vehicles
A Review of Progressive Battery Technology Developments
Smart Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries
Lithium-Ion Batteries: The Focal Area of Battery Innovations
Research in Biodegradable Batteries
Lithium-Oxygen Batteries
Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries
Innovation in EV Vehicle Models
NISSAN AND ENDESA TO PROMOTE V2G TECHNOLOGY IN EUROPE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)
World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Units:
2009 to 2017
Table 6: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) (Product Segment)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product
Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units:
2018 to 2025
Table 8: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product
Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in
Thousand Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) (Product
Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in the United States
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Units for
2009-2017
Table 12: United States Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 15: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market Analysis in
China in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Demand
Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Thousand Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Europe in Thousand
Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Electric Vehicles (EVs):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Units by Product Segment
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 41: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Rest of Europe in
Thousand Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Thousand Units: 2009-2017
Table 48: Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 77
