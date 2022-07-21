Global Electric Vehicles Market Outlook Report 2022: Competitive Intensity of Leading Manufacturers will Lead to more than 11.1 Million EVs Sold Globally

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicles Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, of 6.7 million units sold, 70.7% were BEVs, and 29.1% were PHEVs.

Global EV penetration increased from 4.4% in 2020 to 8.8% in 2021. APAC recorded a 151.7% YoY growth, the highest among others, helping it widen the gap between itself and Europe in 2021. Tesla retained the leadership with sales of 936,172 units, followed by the VW Group with 762,717 units. Tesla (13.8%) and VW Group (11.3%) held 25.1% of the market.

A total of 641,000 MWh of units have been delivered globally in the last 11 years, with 2021 delivering 251,400 MWh, 80% higher than in 2020. EV charging point installations surpassed 1.5 million points compared to 1.1 million in 2020, with China (accounting for 65%) having the maximum number.

CHAdeMO is the first prominent format to be phased out by 2024. China's upcoming ChaoJi format is expected to grow in the next decade as it is compatible with AC and DC (like CCS) and with current and old connector formats. Advanced features, such as V2G services, business intelligence, blockchain technology, and suggestive charging pattern, will be available and preferred by network operators in the next 5 years of management/aggregator cloud platforms.

Leading battery manufacturers (BYD, CATL, and LG Chem) and OEMs (for example, BYD, Daimler, and VW) are now looking at next-generation battery technology. It focuses on module-less battery pack technology, integrating cells directly into the pack without packing them into modules.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Growth Environment and Executive Summary

The 2021 Global Electric Car Market, Actuals Versus Forecast

Impact of COVID-19 on the EV Industry

Electric Vehicles Sold in the Last Decade

Key Highlights of EVs, 2021 and Future Prediction

Global EV Market, 2021 and 2022e

EV Growth and Penetration, Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration, Key OEMs

EV Charging Infrastructure Development

EV Growth and Penetration, Key Countries in Europe

Upcoming Trends for eMobility Industry in 2022

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electric Vehicles

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 Segmentation and Scope

Research Scope

Electric Vehicle Segmentation

2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

4 Key Market Trends, 2021

Upcoming Trends

Gigafactory Developments, Key Regions

EV Charging Infrastructure Development

Adoption of 800V Architecture in BEVs

Adoption of Module-less Battery Packs versus Traditional Battery Packs

System Functions of wBMS

SiC Applications in Automotive

EV Fleet Market Ecosystem Analysis

Key Pillars of De-carbonization

5 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, Europe

Key Highlights of the EV Market in Europe , 2021 and 2022e

, 2021 and 2022e European EV Market, 2021 and 2022e

EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021

European Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade

6 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, Americas

Key Highlights of the EV Market in Americas, 2021 and 2022e

Americas EV Market, 2021 and 2022e

EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021

Americas Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade

7 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, China

Key Highlights of the EV Market in China , 2021 and 2022e

, 2021 and 2022e China EV Market, 2021 and 2022e

EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021

Chinese Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade

8 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, APAC

Key Highlights of the EV Market in APAC (excluding China ), 2021 and 2022e

), 2021 and 2022e APAC (excluding China ) EV Market, 2021 and 2022e

) EV Market, 2021 and 2022e EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021

APAC Powertrain Trend in the Next Decade

9 EV Market Overview and Prediction to 2022, Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the EV Market in Middle East and Africa (MEA), 2021 and 2022e

and (MEA), 2021 and 2022e Middle East and African (MEA) EV Market, 2021 and 2022e

and African (MEA) EV Market, 2021 and 2022e EV Growth and Penetration - Key Countries

EV Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

EV Charging Infrastructure, 2021

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - With 700 Models Available for Sale in 2022, 800V Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Enter the Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - OEMs to Shift to an Advanced Battery Management System and Power Electronics on EVs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Development in EV Charging Infrastructure with Focus on High Power Charging Stations

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Tesla

BYD

CATL

LG Chem

BYD

Daimler

VW Group

