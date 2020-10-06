Global Electric Water Heater Market Report 2020-2026 Featuring Key Players - A.O. Smith, Bajaj Electricals, Haier Electronics, Havells India, GE

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Water Heater Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric water heater market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Extreme climatic conditions along with rising industrialization combinedly drive the demand for water heaters across the globe that further ac as a driving factor for the market. Moreover, the replacement of existing water heating systems with compact design and more efficient systems such as heat pump water heaters (HPWH), makes the deployment of water heaters inevitable in the commercial and industrial sector further provide significant opportunity to the market. However, the inclination towards energy efficient water heater such as solar water heater further projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for electric water heater is further classified on the basis of product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into tankless water heater and storage water heater. The tankless water heater segment is projected to have significant CAGR in the global electric water heater market. Tankless water heaters are compact units that provide hot water as needed, without storing it as conventional tank-type water heaters. These water heaters significantly reduce standby losses, which in turn, makes them an energy-efficient substitute to conventional water heaters. On the basis of application the market is further segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Asia-Pacific is projected to have a considerable share in the global electric water heater market.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of the global electric water heater market include A.O. Smith Corp., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Haier Electronics group Co., Ltd., Havells India Ltd., General Electric Co., and others.

Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global electric water heater market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global electric water heater market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global electric water heater market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. A.O. Smith Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

3.3.3. Haier electronics group Co., Ltd.

3.3.4. Havells India Ltd.

3.3.5. General Electric Co.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Electric Water Heater Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Tankless Water Heater

5.1.2. Storage Water Heater

5.2. Global Electric Water Heater Market by Application

5.2.1. Residential

5.2.2. Commercial

5.2.3. Industrial



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. A.O. Smith Corp.

7.2. Ariston Thermo SpA

7.3. ATC Electrical and Mechanical, Ltd.

7.4. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

7.5. Bandini Scaldabagni SpA

7.6. Bradford White Corp.

7.7. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

7.8. General Electric Co.

7.9. Haier electronics group Co., Ltd.

7.10. HTP Comfort Solutions LLC

7.11. Havells India Ltd.

7.12. Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co., Ltd.

7.13. Hubbell Electric Heater Co.

7.14. Marey Heater Corp

7.15. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.16. Rheem Manufacturing Company, Inc.

7.17. Racold Thermo Pvt. Ltd.

7.18. Stiebel Eltron, Inc.

7.19. Transform Holdco LLC (Kenmore)

7.20. Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.



