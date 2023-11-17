Global Electric Wheelchair Market Projected to Surge to $7.6 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Wheelchair Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study forecasts the global electric wheelchair market to reach an estimated value of $7.6 billion by 2028, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the electric wheelchair market, identifying promising trends and opportunities across various sectors. The growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of disabilities worldwide, and the rising integration of artificial intelligence in automated chairs are highlighted as key market drivers.

Segmentation Analysis of the Electric Wheelchair Market

The report segments the global electric wheelchair market by product type, end-use industry, and region, providing a detailed shipment analysis by value from 2017 to 2028 for each category:

By Product Type:

  • Center Wheel Drive
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Standing Electric Wheelchairs

By End-use Industry:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Home Care
  • Sports Conditioning

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Electric Wheelchair Company Profiles

The report features profiles of leading companies in the market, highlighting their strategies such as expansion of manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Key players profiled include Matsunaga Manufactory, Meyra Group, Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products, Miki Kogyosho, and Nissin Medical.

Market Insights and Growth Opportunities

  • Center wheel drive is anticipated to remain the dominant segment due to its smaller turning radius and enhanced stability.
  • Hospitals & clinics are projected to be the largest end-use industry segment, driven by the increasing need for patient mobility support.
  • North America is expected to maintain its position as the largest regional market, bolstered by its robust healthcare infrastructure and government support.

Key Features of the Electric Wheelchair Market Report

  • Market Size Estimates: Detailed estimation of the electric wheelchair market size in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical trends (2017-2022) and future forecasts (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Detailed market size analysis by product type, end-use industry, and region.
  • Regional Analysis: Comprehensive breakdown of the electric wheelchair market in key regions.
  • Growth Opportunities: In-depth analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, end-use industries, and regions.
  • Strategic Analysis: Insights into M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape.
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry.

Answering Key Market Questions

This report addresses crucial questions such as:

  • What are high-growth opportunities in the global electric wheelchair market by product type, end-use industry, and region?
  • Which segments and regions will experience faster growth and why?
  • What are the key factors influencing market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?
  • What trends are emerging and what are their implications?
  • Who are the major market players and what are their strategic initiatives for growth?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0un2t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Digital Identity Market Trends and Forecasts 2023-2027: Transition from Passwords, SSO Implementation and Competition with Digital Wallets

Global Digital Identity Market Trends and Forecasts 2023-2027: Transition from Passwords, SSO Implementation and Competition with Digital Wallets

The "Digital Identity: Solutions Assessment, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Wastewater Treatment Services Markets: Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services - Global Forecast to 2028

Wastewater Treatment Services Markets: Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services - Global Forecast to 2028

The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Service Type (Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services), End-User...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.