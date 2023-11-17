Global Electric Wheelchair Market Projected to Surge to $7.6 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Wheelchair Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study forecasts the global electric wheelchair market to reach an estimated value of $7.6 billion by 2028, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the electric wheelchair market, identifying promising trends and opportunities across various sectors. The growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of disabilities worldwide, and the rising integration of artificial intelligence in automated chairs are highlighted as key market drivers.

Segmentation Analysis of the Electric Wheelchair Market

The report segments the global electric wheelchair market by product type, end-use industry, and region, providing a detailed shipment analysis by value from 2017 to 2028 for each category:

By Product Type:

Center Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchairs

By End-use Industry:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Sports Conditioning

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Electric Wheelchair Company Profiles

The report features profiles of leading companies in the market, highlighting their strategies such as expansion of manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Key players profiled include Matsunaga Manufactory, Meyra Group, Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products, Miki Kogyosho, and Nissin Medical.

Market Insights and Growth Opportunities

Center wheel drive is anticipated to remain the dominant segment due to its smaller turning radius and enhanced stability.

Hospitals & clinics are projected to be the largest end-use industry segment, driven by the increasing need for patient mobility support.

North America is expected to maintain its position as the largest regional market, bolstered by its robust healthcare infrastructure and government support.

Key Features of the Electric Wheelchair Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Detailed estimation of the electric wheelchair market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical trends (2017-2022) and future forecasts (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Detailed market size analysis by product type, end-use industry, and region.

Regional Analysis: Comprehensive breakdown of the electric wheelchair market in key regions.

Growth Opportunities: In-depth analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, end-use industries, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Insights into M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry.

Answering Key Market Questions

This report addresses crucial questions such as:

What are high-growth opportunities in the global electric wheelchair market by product type, end-use industry, and region?

Which segments and regions will experience faster growth and why?

What are the key factors influencing market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?

What trends are emerging and what are their implications?

Who are the major market players and what are their strategic initiatives for growth?

