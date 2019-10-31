Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market Report 2019: Market to Reach $45.79 Billion by 2026 in Terms of Robot Systems Including Hardware, Software & Service

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global electrical & electronic robotics market to reach $45.79 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software & service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.55%. The hardware market will grow at 13.92% annually over the forecast years. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.05% during the same period, advancing to 518.7 thousand units in 2026.

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electrical & electronic robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 Global Hardware Market of Electrical & Electronic Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 Global Software Market of Electrical & Electronic Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 Global Service & Support Market of Electrical & Electronic Robotics 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Global Articulated Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 Global Cartesian Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 Global SCARA Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 Global Cylindrical Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 Global Polar/Spherical Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 Global Market of Other Electrical & Electronic Robotics 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market for Soldering & Welding 2015-2026

5.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market for Material Handling 2015-2026

5.4 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market for Assembling & Disassembling 2015-2026

5.5 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market for Painting & Dispensing 2015-2026

5.6 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market for Cutting 2015-2026

5.7 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

6.1 Market Overview by End-user

6.2 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market in Electronic Components 2015-2026

6.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market in Telecommunication Devices 2015-2026

6.4 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market in Electrical & Electronics Equipment 2015-2026

6.5 Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market in Other End-users 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026

7.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S. Market

7.2.3 Canadian Market

7.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 UK

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Taiwan

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Mexico

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market

7.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Key News

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ds179x





