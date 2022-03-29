Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis Report 2022: Sustainability and High-Precision Bonding Needs are Key Focus Areas for Innovation and Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service delves into the global E&E adhesives and sealants market, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study segments the market by chemistry, end-use industry, application, and conductivity type (electrically conductive, thermally conductive, and non-conductive and insulating) for adhesives and sealants.

Diverse end-use industries increasingly deploy electrical and electronics (E&E) adhesives and sealants that offer various functional benefits. Key end-use industries consuming E&E adhesives and sealants include automotive electronics, consumer electronics and home appliances, and electronics for rail, aerospace, marine, construction, and energy applications. These end-use industries' growth and favorable emerging trends will drive E&E adhesive and sealant demand.

The primary adhesive and sealant chemistries discussed include acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, vinyl acetate, and silicone. The study provides regional volume consumption, regional revenue estimates, and industry-wise consumption and sales for each end-use industry. The study also analyzes the market shares for the top E&E adhesive and sealant manufacturers at a global level.



The global E&E adhesives and sealants market is challenged by new and unmet customer needs for innovative formulations and environmentally sustainable solutions that facilitate high-precision bonding and sealing. End-use industries increasingly develop E&E products and applications that are miniaturized and lightweight, require low-power architectures, and have advanced communication hardware and industrial sensors.

They prefer surface-mount adhesion technology over traditional soldering and welding techniques. Conformal coating adhesive technology is also gaining popularity because of its various benefits: protection against corrosion, chemicals, moisture, and vibration. These favorable trends will translate into increased market demand and growth for E&E adhesives and sealants in five to seven years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis - Scope Definition

Value Chain Analysis - Regulatory Impact

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumption Factors

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast by Chemistry

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Product Matrix of Major E&E Adhesive and Sealant Manufacturers - Global

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E Adhesives

E&E Adhesives Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Conductivity Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Conductivity Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E Sealants

E&E Sealants Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Conductivity Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Conductivity Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Bio-based E&E Adhesives and Sealants to Create Business Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2: E&E Adhesives and Sealants for High-Precision Bonding in Automated Application Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Dual Functionality Requirements of End-users through Innovative Chemistry Development

Growth Opportunity 4: Strategic Acquisitions to Expand Business for E&E Adhesive and Sealant Manufacturers

6. Appendix



