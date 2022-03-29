Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis Report 2022: Sustainability and High-Precision Bonding Needs are Key Focus Areas for Innovation and Transformational Growth

The "Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This research service delves into the global E&E adhesives and sealants market, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study segments the market by chemistry, end-use industry, application, and conductivity type (electrically conductive, thermally conductive, and non-conductive and insulating) for adhesives and sealants.

Diverse end-use industries increasingly deploy electrical and electronics (E&E) adhesives and sealants that offer various functional benefits. Key end-use industries consuming E&E adhesives and sealants include automotive electronics, consumer electronics and home appliances, and electronics for rail, aerospace, marine, construction, and energy applications. These end-use industries' growth and favorable emerging trends will drive E&E adhesive and sealant demand.

The primary adhesive and sealant chemistries discussed include acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, vinyl acetate, and silicone. The study provides regional volume consumption, regional revenue estimates, and industry-wise consumption and sales for each end-use industry. The study also analyzes the market shares for the top E&E adhesive and sealant manufacturers at a global level.

The global E&E adhesives and sealants market is challenged by new and unmet customer needs for innovative formulations and environmentally sustainable solutions that facilitate high-precision bonding and sealing. End-use industries increasingly develop E&E products and applications that are miniaturized and lightweight, require low-power architectures, and have advanced communication hardware and industrial sensors.

They prefer surface-mount adhesion technology over traditional soldering and welding techniques. Conformal coating adhesive technology is also gaining popularity because of its various benefits: protection against corrosion, chemicals, moisture, and vibration. These favorable trends will translate into increased market demand and growth for E&E adhesives and sealants in five to seven years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electrical and Electronics Adhesives and Sealants Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Geographic Scope
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Value Chain
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis - Scope Definition
  • Value Chain Analysis - Regulatory Impact
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumption Factors
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast by Chemistry
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Product Matrix of Major E&E Adhesive and Sealant Manufacturers - Global

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E Adhesives

  • E&E Adhesives Overview
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Conductivity Type
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Conductivity Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E Sealants

  • E&E Sealants Overview
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Application
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Conductivity Type
  • Percent Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Conductivity Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
  • Volume Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
  • Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Bio-based E&E Adhesives and Sealants to Create Business Opportunities
  • Growth Opportunity 2: E&E Adhesives and Sealants for High-Precision Bonding in Automated Application Systems
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Dual Functionality Requirements of End-users through Innovative Chemistry Development
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Strategic Acquisitions to Expand Business for E&E Adhesive and Sealant Manufacturers

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tj1rce

