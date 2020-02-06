Global Electrical Bushings Industry
Feb 06, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Electrical Bushings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$714.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Oil Impregnated Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Oil Impregnated Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oil Impregnated Paper will reach a market size of US$73.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$198.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.; CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Elliot Industries, Inc.; Emersion Electric Co.; GAMMA Insulators Corporation; Gipro GmbH; Hubbell, Inc.; Nexans SA; Polycast International; Rhm International; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation; Webster-Wilkinson Ltd.
Share this article