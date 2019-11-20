Global Electrical Enclosure Market Study 2019-2024 - Increasing Product Integration in Smart Homes is a Key Market Driver

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Enclosure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical enclosure market size was valued at US$ 6.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2024.



The growing trend of automation in industries, along with the increasing product integration in smart homes is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



In various developing nations, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing power infrastructure to meet the energy demand of the rapidly increasing population. This, coupled with the installation of power stations running on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, is another factor contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are mandating the installation of electrical enclosures in residential, commercial and industrial complexes in order to prevent accidents and casualties.



Other factors such as increasing adoption of smart grids, growing demand for internet of things (IoT)-enabled industrial enclosures, rising awareness regarding the benefits of electrical enclosures, are further driving the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Adalet, Emerson Electric Company, Pentair, Siemens, Allied Moulded Products, AZZ Incorporated, Fibox Enclosures, GE, Legrand SA, Hubbell Incorporated, Socomec Group SA, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global electrical enclosure market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global electrical enclosure industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global electrical enclosure industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global electrical enclosure industry?

What is the structure of the global electrical enclosure industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global electrical enclosure industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electrical Enclosure Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Mounting Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Form Factor

5.7 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Design

5.9 Market Breakup by End-user

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Junction Enclosures

6.2 Disconnect Enclosures

6.3 Operator Interface Enclosures

6.4 Environment and Climate Control Enclosures

6.5 Push Button Enclosures



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Metallic

7.2 Nonmetallic



8 Market Breakup by Mounting Type

8.1 Wall-Mounted Enclosure

8.2 Floor-Mounted/Free-Standing Enclosure

8.3 Underground



9 Market Breakup by Form Factor

9.1 Small Enclosure

9.2 Compact Enclosure

9.3 Free-Size Enclosure



10 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.1 Drip-Tight

10.2 Hazardous Environment

10.3 Flame/Explosion Proof

10.4 Dust-Tight

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Design

11.1 Standard Type

11.2 Custom Type



12 Market Breakup by End-user

12.1 Power Generation

12.2 Transmission and Distribution

12.3 Other Electrical Equipment



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 Asia-Pacific

13.2 Europe

13.3 North America

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.5 Latin America



14 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Strengths

14.3 Weaknesses

14.4 Opportunities

14.5 Threats



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure

18.2 Key Players

18.3 Profiles of Key Players

18.3.1 Schneider Electric

18.3.2 ABB Ltd.

18.3.3 Eaton Corporation

18.3.4 Adalet

18.3.5 Emerson Electric Company

18.3.6 Pentair

18.3.7 Siemens

18.3.8 Allied Moulded Products

18.3.9 AZZ Incorporated

18.3.10 Fibox Enclosures

18.3.11 GE

18.3.12 Legrand S.A.

18.3.13 Hubbell Incorporated

18.3.14 Socomec Group S.A.

18.3.15 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ab1ha5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

