Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Market Report 2020-2027: Market is Expected to Slump by -8.2% in the Year 2020 and Recover to Reach US$1.7 Billion by 2027

Amid Falling Energy Demand & Collapsing End-Use Markets, E-Houses Suffer a $101.2 Million Setback

The global market for E-Houses is expected to slump by -8.2% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$1.7 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

In 1Q 2020, electricity demand dropped sharply as confinement measures led to closure of manufacturing plants, retail & commercial facilities. Post lockdown, the steep global recession & slump in economic activity are preventing demand recovery to pre-lockdown levels. In the U.S. commercial & industrial sectors triggered a -7.8% drop in power demand in 2020 Vs 2019.

Demand for E-Houses defined as modular power substations has been impacted by the reduction in electricity consumption. Widely used as temporary &flexible power supply at construction & infrastructure project sites, demand remains severely crippled by the collapse of the construction industry combined with budget reductions for infrastructure development. The decision of leading oil companies to cut E&P budgets also continues to impact the demand for e-houses.

The COVID-19 outbreak is leading to significant apex reductions for 2020 in upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, although the extent of investment cuts varies across the value chain. While upstream operations have seen considerable reduction in shale drilling operations, unsanctioned developments and exploration projects, midstream projects have also been deferred.

Midstream focused companies have until now announced less cuts to their budgets compared to upstream oriented companies. This could be in part attributed to the greater protection offered by midstream sector to players specifically pipeline operators in times of volatile oil prices, as cash flow is dependent on supply volumes rather than commodity prices.

Electrical houses or E-Houses are custom made modular power substations that are used in areas where power supply cannot be provided easily. E-Houses are an excellent alternate to standard power units, which need long construction time, as E-Houses can be easily assembled anywhere and made operational right away. E-Houses find application in several industries such as power utilities, transportation, mining, and oil and gas. Custom built E-Houses enable set up of mobile E-houses at mining sites without any need for civil work and save a lot of time. With mining sites located at remote locations cost of construction is high, custom built E-Houses not only reduce cost but also save time spent on planning and managing civil work. The modular architecture of E-Houses enables easy transportation, thus reducing operational expenses.

In the post COVID-19 period, as economic conditions return to normal, the many benefits of e-houses will reemerge to drive growth. E-houses offer numerous benefits to clients. E-houses are cost-effective, time-efficient, safe, and fully secure. As a practical interim solution and a convenient mobile solution, E-house allows up to twenty per cent savings due to lowered planning costs, less presence on the site, and optimized surface area enabling space-saving. E-house aids in saving overall lead time up to fifty per cent, unlike the other conventional options because of the ready-to-use plug-and-play feature, swift installation, lessen civil engineering, improved installation with easy plug and play, zero-construction delays, and minimum disturbance with other ongoing site activities.

The unique modular design of an E-house enables optimal usage of space, allowing flexibility for ideal electrical design. E-houses come in various kinds, suiting any type of application requirements. Due to the smart arrangement of the components and enhanced design, E-house enables up to twenty-five per cent of space-saving. Fully tested prior to the delivery, E-houses ensure complete safety and protection for people as well as the equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Electrical Houses

An Overview of Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

Advantages of E-Houses

Electrical Houses Market: Outlook

Mobile Substation: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Segment

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector

Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of E-Houses

E-Houses Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

E-Houses Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

E-Houses for Power Outages

E-House in Disaster Response Operations

Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

E-Houses for Railway & Urban Transport Electrification

Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Aging Energy Infrastructure Supports Demand for E-House Solutions

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production Stimulates Demand

Vendors Offer Pre-Fabricated E-Houses to Expedite Construction Projects

Mobile Substation Vendors Bet on Advanced Switchgear for Compact Footprint

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

A High Growth Market

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Inadequate Power Infrastructure Drives the Need for Electrical Houses

Compelling Advantages and Cost Savings Electrify Demand for E-Houses

Market Analytics

LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

Middle East & African Market Leads the Global E-House Market

& African Market Leads the Global E-House Market Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth

Smart Packaged Power Systems Gain Traction to Improve Smartness Quotient of E-Houses

Modular E-Houses Ride High on Numerous Design and Operational Advantages

Vendor Focus on Expansion of Portfolios to Push Demand

Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 75

