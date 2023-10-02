Global Electrically & Thermally Conductive Polymers Market Report 2023-2028: From Aerospace to Healthcare - Conducting Polymers Making Waves in Many Key Industries

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conducting Polymers Market by Type (Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive) application( ESD/EMI Shielding, Antistatic Packaging, Electrostatic Coating, Capacitor), and Region(APAC, Europe, North America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conducting polymer market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from USD 6.3 billion in 2023

The conducting polymers market is emerging as a pivotal force in the manufacturing and technology sectors, especially with their increased use in Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) shielding. These polymers are integral in safeguarding electronic components from the adverse effects of electromagnetic radiation and static electricity.

Moreover, conducting polymers play a crucial role in antistatic packaging, preventing static electricity accumulation and thus shielding sensitive electronics from potential ESD damage. This versatility underpins their importance across various industries including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics.

North America stands out as the primary market for conducting polymers, with the US leading the charge. Factors such as innovation, expansive R&D activities, and the fast-paced growth of smart fabrics and electronics propel the region's market. Furthermore, the region boasts a solid foundation in industries where conducting polymers find extensive application, solidifying its dominance.

Several leading players shape the conducting polymers market landscape. These include Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Heraeus Holding GMBH, Avient Corporation, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for conducting polymers market on the basis of type, application, and region. It provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for conducting polymers market.

Key benefits of buying this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the conducting polymers market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Components to Drive Market

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR in Conducting Polymers Market

to Register Highest CAGR in Conducting Polymers Market Thermally Conducting Polymers to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Electrostatic Coating to be Fastest-Growing Application During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Drivers

Advancements in Miniaturization of Electronic Components

Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility

Development of Smart Structures

Restraints

Lower Thermal Conductivity Than Traditional Materials

Opportunities

Booming Led Market in Emerging Nations

Challenges

Electroactive Stability Can be Poor

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Conducting Polymer Manufacturers

Distributors

Component Manufacturers

End-Use Industries

Company Profiles

Key Players

3M

Agfa-Gevaert Nv

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Henkel AG & Co Kgaa

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Avient Corporation

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation(Sabic)

Solvay Sa

The Lubrizol Corporation

Other Players

Arkema

Cabot Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Electriplast Corporation

Ensinger

Ferro Corporation

Kemet Corporation

Lati Industria Termoplastici S.P.A.

Bekaert

Premix Group

Dsm

Rtp Company

Sigma-Aldrich

Simona AG

Techmer Pm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynaih9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets