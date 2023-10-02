Global Electrically & Thermally Conductive Polymers Market Report 2023-2028: From Aerospace to Healthcare - Conducting Polymers Making Waves in Many Key Industries

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Oct, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conducting Polymers Market by Type (Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive) application( ESD/EMI Shielding, Antistatic Packaging, Electrostatic Coating, Capacitor), and Region(APAC, Europe, North America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conducting polymer market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from USD 6.3 billion in 2023

The conducting polymers market is emerging as a pivotal force in the manufacturing and technology sectors, especially with their increased use in Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) shielding. These polymers are integral in safeguarding electronic components from the adverse effects of electromagnetic radiation and static electricity.

Moreover, conducting polymers play a crucial role in antistatic packaging, preventing static electricity accumulation and thus shielding sensitive electronics from potential ESD damage. This versatility underpins their importance across various industries including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics.

North America stands out as the primary market for conducting polymers, with the US leading the charge. Factors such as innovation, expansive R&D activities, and the fast-paced growth of smart fabrics and electronics propel the region's market. Furthermore, the region boasts a solid foundation in industries where conducting polymers find extensive application, solidifying its dominance.

Several leading players shape the conducting polymers market landscape. These include Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Heraeus Holding GMBH, Avient Corporation, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for conducting polymers market on the basis of type, application, and region. It provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for conducting polymers market.

Key benefits of buying this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the conducting polymers market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Components to Drive Market
  • Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR in Conducting Polymers Market
  • Thermally Conducting Polymers to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period
  • Electrostatic Coating to be Fastest-Growing Application During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Drivers

  • Advancements in Miniaturization of Electronic Components
  • Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility
  • Development of Smart Structures

Restraints

  • Lower Thermal Conductivity Than Traditional Materials

Opportunities

  • Booming Led Market in Emerging Nations

Challenges

  • Electroactive Stability Can be Poor

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material Suppliers
  • Conducting Polymer Manufacturers
  • Distributors
  • Component Manufacturers
  • End-Use Industries

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • 3M
  • Agfa-Gevaert Nv
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Covestro AG
  • Henkel AG & Co Kgaa
  • Heraeus Holding GmbH
  • Avient Corporation
  • Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation(Sabic)
  • Solvay Sa
  • The Lubrizol Corporation

Other Players

  • Arkema
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Electriplast Corporation
  • Ensinger
  • Ferro Corporation
  • Kemet Corporation
  • Lati Industria Termoplastici S.P.A.
  • Bekaert
  • Premix Group
  • Dsm
  • Rtp Company
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Simona AG
  • Techmer Pm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynaih9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Tailored Factor Concentrates Gain FDA Approval, Fueling Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Growth

Global Low-Speed Vehicle Market Report 2023-2028: From Senior Communities to Golf Greens - LSVs Become the Go-To Mobility Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.