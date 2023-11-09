Global Electricity Market: Comprehensive DSO Profiles Report Unveiled, Offering In-Depth Analysis of Over 250 Operators

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electricity DSO Profiles Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new in-depth report, detailing the profiles of 250 distribution system operators (DSOs) across 72 countries, has been released. This report unveils key data and trends in the global electricity distribution sector, offering a panoramic view of operational and financial performances, capital expenditures, and forecasted industry shifts.

Insightful Analysis Across Six Global Regions

The "Global Electricity DSO Profiles Report" spans an extensive range of geographic regions, providing a critical analysis of:

  • North America: Examining the advanced electricity distribution landscape in the United States and Canada.
  • Latin America: Covering rapid developments across 14 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.
  • Europe: Detailing the diverse regulatory and performance metrics in 23 European countries.
  • Asia-Pacific: Highlighting growth and innovation in major markets such as China, India, and Japan.
  • Middle East & Africa: Assessing the evolving electric sectors amidst varying economic dynamics.

Report Structure: A Seven-Part Comprehensive Framework

  • Executive Summary: A snapshot of the report's extensive coverage and key findings.
  • Key Global Trends: Analysis of growth, operational and financial trends, capital expenditures, and strategic initiatives.
  • Comparative Metrics: Benchmarks comparing DSO growth, customer bases, and sales from 2017 to 2021.
  • Operational and Financial Performance: An inter-DSO comparison on key performance indicators.
  • Capital Expenditure Analysis: Review of past expenditures and future investment trajectories.
  • Detailed DSO and Country Profiles: In-depth profiles providing a wealth of data and future market directions.
  • Appendix: Including sources, methodology, and comprehensive abbreviations list.

Key Report Highlights Include:

  • Growth Metrics: Data on network size, electricity sales, and customer base expansion.
  • Performance Indices: Insights into distribution losses, SAIFI/SAIDI indices, and revenue streams.
  • Financial Analysis: Review of net profit, operating expenditure, and investment trends in distribution networks.
  • Future Projections: Forecasted consumption growth, regulatory structures, and key market players.

This report is a crucial resource for anyone involved or interested in the global electricity distribution sector, offering detailed insights and valuable data for strategic planning and market analysis. It's formatted for accessibility in PDF and Excel for comprehensive review.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q86nzv

