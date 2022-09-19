Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market to Reach $400.44 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.94%

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Equipment, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 286.31 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 400.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.94%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market is segmented based on Equipment, Application, and Geography.

By Equipment, the market is classified into Power Cables & Wires, Switchgears, Transformers, and Transmission Tower.

By Application, the market is classified into Commercial, Industrial & Agriculture, and Residential.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Power Generation Capacity Additions

Growing Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

Growing Investment In Renewable Energy Facilities

Restraints

High Cost Involved in Manufacturing Equipment

Opportunities

Rapid Technological Advancements In Electricity Transmission And Distribution Devices

Awareness Regarding The Need To Reduce Energy Losses

Challenges

Drop in The Electrical Energy During Transmission and Distribution

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Acme Electric Corp.

Alstom SA

BHEL

China XD Group

Crompton Greaves

Eaton Group

EMCO. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Osram Ag

Panasonic Corp

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Ag

Hyosung Heavy Industries

TBEA Co., Ltd.

