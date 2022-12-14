Global Electrification of Oil & Gas Operations Market Analysis Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Floating Solar Energy, Power Conversion Technologies, and Subsea Electrification

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Electrification of Oil & Gas Operations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores electrification in the transition to decarbonization of upstream O&G operations. It examines the key enablers of electrification and opportunities segmented by renewable energy (wind and solar) technology and platform (onshore and offshore) type. A comprehensive analysis of existing electrification technologies across these sectors is included.

Alongside major trends such as carbon capture, hydrogen production and usage, and energy efficiency, the electrification of oil and gas (O&G) operations using renewable energy sources will be a major area of opportunity for decades to come.

Globally, governments are looking for solutions across sectors to mitigate climate change and support decarbonization, and the O&G industry holds the biggest opportunities. The route to decarbonization requires supportive regulatory frameworks that mandate energy efficiency and emission reduction measures across all sectors. To achieve a low-carbon future, significant economic investment in renewables; hydrogen; bioenergy; carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCUS); and electrification are required.

Despite the significant potential to reduce carbon emissions, the electrification of O&G operations remains nascent. However, innovation among suppliers and supporting policies and regulatory frameworks from governments will boost adoption.

Most electrification technologies are commercially available, yet the high capital costs associated with replacing existing fossil fuel-based infrastructure, high electricity prices, lack of government incentives, and poor awareness are significant barriers to O&G electrification. But these restraints are changing as decarbonization goals become more urgent and a period of growth for electrification looms.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What role will electrification play in the energy transition and decarbonization of O&G operations?

What needs to happen in the O&G industry to enable large-scale electrification?

What can O&G companies do to reduce their scope 2 emissions?

What technological developments are needed to achieve this electric transition?

What will be the most attractive growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil & Gas (O&G) Electrification Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Value Chain

Key Competitors

Industrial Electrification Enablers

Electrification: An Introduction

Electrification: The Key Benefits

Electrification: Enabling the Growth of Hybrid Energy Systems

Carbon Emissions, Scope and Definitions

Carbon Emissions, Reduction Strategies

Global O&G Sector, Carbon Emissions

Global O&G Sector, Reported Scope 2 Carbon Emissions

Key Benefits of Upstream Oil & Gas Electrification

Ways to Electrify the Upstream O&G Sector

Oil & Gas Electrification Technologies

Key Strategies to Accelerate Oil & Gas Electrification

Oil & Gas Electrification: Development Roadmap

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3. Key Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification

Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Energy Storage

Drilling Technologies

Forecast Assumptions

Capacity Forecast

Forecast Analysis

4. Trends by Renewable Energy Source: Solar and Wind

Oil & Gas Investments in Renewable Energy by Source

Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Solar Energy

Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Wind Energy

5. Trends by Platform Type: Onshore and Offshore

Investments in Renewable Energy by Type of Platform

Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Onshore Platforms

Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Offshore Platforms

6. Trends by Electrification Technology

Microgrid Technologies

Solar Lead Crystal Batteries

Floating Wind Turbines

Power from Shore

7. Oil & Gas Electrification Solution Providers

Highlights of Key Players

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Floating Solar Energy

Growth Opportunity 2: Power Conversion Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Subsea Electrification

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o9kzp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets