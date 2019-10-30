Global Electro-Discharge Machines Markets 2017-2023 with 2018 as the Base Year
Oct 30, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electro-Discharge Machines - Global Markets, Products, End-Users & Competitors: 2017-2023 Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
EDM technology includes three main types of machining: wire, small-hole, and RAM-type (or sinker). Each of these finds application in very specific areas, and several alternative technologies are competing for market share in the advanced machining sector.
The EDM dataset provides a complete analysis of the global market for Wire, RAM and Small-Hole EDM Machines. The report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, machine type, and competitors. It also covers the global market size of the machining industry including electro-chemical (ECM), laser machining, and traditional mechanical machining. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2017-2023.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives of this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by EDM machine product types, end-user industry, and by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Timeframe
- Published Research
- 2018 base year
- 2019 estimated
- Forecasts: 2018-2023
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
Types of Machining
- Mechanical
- Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)
- Electro-Chemical Machining (ECM)
- Laser Machining
- Powder Metallurgy
- Additive Manufacturing
- Other
Mechanical Machining
- Grinding Machines
- CNC and Manual Lathes
- Turning Centers
- Machining Centers
- Horizontal
- Vertical
Electroerosion Machines
- Electro-Discharge Machines (EDM)
- Wire EDM
- RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM
- Small Hole Drilling EDM
- Macro Versus Micro EDM Machining
- Electrochemical (ECM) Machine
Laser Machining
Powder Metallurgy
Additive Technology
Technical Differences in Process
- Tool Material Requirements for EDM Machining
- Comparison of Machining Technology Types
- Costs of Production by Machine Type
- Waste and Expendable Materials
- Efficiencies and other Cost Factors
- Advantages and Disadvantages of EDM Machining
Section Two: Market Overview
EDM Global Market Overview
- Global Market by Type of Machine ($, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- Global Market for World RAM-Type EDM ($, Units, ASP): 2017-2023
- EDM Market by Region
Global Economic Trends
- Working Toward Recovery and Future Growth
- The Shifting Machining Marketplace
Market by Distribution Channel
- Breakdown by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023
End-User Analysis
- Market by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- Global Market by End-User Applications ($, Units, ASP): 2017-2023
- Statistics & Overall Market Data
- High Growth Markets
- Key Sectors by Country and Region
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
- Analysis of Criteria for End-User Product Selection
Competitive Environment
- Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
- Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
- Marketing Strategies
- Competitive Landscape Moving Forward
Section Three: Wire EDM Market Analysis
Wire EDM Global Market Overview
- Regional Market Trends
- Factors Affecting Demand
- End-User Trends
Global Demand for Wire EDM by Country
- Global Demand of Wire EDM by Country
- World Wire EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- World Wire EDM Demand by Region (%)
Global Production for Wire EDM by Country
- Global Production of Wire EDM by Country
- World Wire EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- World Wire EDM Production by Region (%)
Market by Distribution Channel
- World Wire EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel
- Breakdown of World Wire EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023
Market by Product Type
- Demand for Wire EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
Wire-EDM Market by End-User Industry
- Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- End-User Selection Criteria
- Market Demand by End-User and Application
- World Wire EDM Production by Country by End-User
Competitive Environment
- Playing Field
- Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
- Marketing Strategies
- Product Pricing
- Confronting Current Market Conditions
Future Outlook
- Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Shifting Technology Landscapes
Section Four: RAM-Type EDM Market Analysis
RAM-Type EDM Global Market Overview
- Regional Market Trends
- Factors Affecting Demand
- End-User Trends
Global Demand for RAM-Type EDM by Country
- Global Demand for RAM-Type EDM by Country
- World RAM-Type EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- World RAM-Type EDM Demand by Region (%)
Global Production for RAM-Type EDM by Country
- Global Production of RAM-Type EDM by Country
- World RAM-Type EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- World RAM-Type EDM Production by Region (%)
Market by Distribution Channel
- World RAM-Type EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel
- Breakdown of World RAM-Type EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023
Market by Product Type
- Demand for RAM-Type EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
RAM-Type EDM Market by End-User Industry
- Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- End-User Selection Criteria
- Market Demand by End-User and Application
- World RAM-Type EDM Production by Country by End-User
Competitive Environment
- Playing Field
- Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
- Marketing Strategies
- Product Pricing
- Confronting Current Market Conditions
Future Outlook
- Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Shifting Technology Landscapes
Section Five: Small-Hole EDM Market Analysis
Small-Hole EDM Global Market Overview
- Regional Market Trends
- Factors Affecting Demand
- End-User Trends
Global Demand for Small-Hole EDM by Country
- Global Demand for Small-Hole EDM by Country
- World Small-Hole EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- World Small-Hole EDM Demand by Region (%)
Global Production for Small-Hole EDM by Country
- Global Production of Small-Hole EDM by Country
- World Small-Hole EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- World Small-Hole EDM Production by Region (%)
Market by Distribution Channel
- World Small-Hole EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel
- Breakdown of World Small-Hole EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023
Market by Product Type
- Demand for Small-Hole EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
Small-Hole-EDM Market by End-User Industry
- Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
- End-User Selection Criteria
- Market Demand by End-User and Application
- World Small-Hole EDM Production by Country by End-User
Competitive Environment
- Playing Field
- Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
- Marketing Strategies
- Product Pricing
- Confronting Current Market Conditions
Future Outlook
- Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023
- Factors Affecting Demand
- Shifting Technology Landscapes
Section Six: Producer Profiles
- Beaumont Machine
- Belmont Equipment & Technologies
- Chmer EDM
- Current EDM
- GF Agiecharmilles
- Makino Europe Gmbh
- Mitsubishi EDM/Laser
- OnaEDM
- Sharp Precision Machine Tools
- Sodick
Companies Mentioned
- Accutex EDM
- Acra Machinery
- Agie Charmilles
- Alouette Tool
- ANG International
- Ann Arbor Machine
- Anotronic
- Applegate EDM
- Arrow EDM
- Beaumont Machine
- Belmont Equipment & Technologies
- Benign Enterprise
- BES Funkenerosion
- Brother International
- C.T. Electromecanica
- CDM Rovella
- Chevalier Machinery
- Chicago EDM
- CHMER EDM
- Cincinnati Machine Tools
- CMARK-MT
- Cormac
- Creator Precision
- Current EDM
- Dynamic International
- EDM Drill Mate
- Electrodes
- Electronica Machine Tools
- EMV Erodiermaschinen
- EWT / 3DCNC
- Excetek Technologies
- Exeron
- FANUC
- FEMCO
- Frejoth International
- George Fischer AG
- GF AgieCharmilles
- GIS
- Glassline
- Gromax Enterprise
- H.S & S Machine Tool and Metrology
- Heun
- Hitachi Via Mechanics
- Hyundai Wia
- INGERSOLL EDM
- Ingersoll Machine Tools
- Jiann Sheng EDM
- Joemars Industrial Automation
- Kent Industrial
- Knuth Machine Tools
- KOJIN EDM
- Kurek Tool
- Makino
- Marathon Machine Tools
- Methods Machine Tools
- Mitsubishi EDM/Laser
- Moore Tool Company
- Motool Carbide
- Neuar Precision Machinery
- North-South Machinery
- ONA EDM
- Pacific Controls
- Peak EDM
- Posalux
- Prostar Machine Tool
- Pungkuk EDM Wire
- REKO International Group
- Richyoung Machine Tool
- Ross Group Global Technologies
- S & J Corporation
- Sarix
- Sharp Industries
- SmalTec International
- Sodick
- Strathclyde Machine Tools
- Supertec Machinery
- System 3R
- Titan
- Vollmer
- Walter Grinders
- Wissner
- Yeong Chin Machinery
- Zimmer & Kreim
