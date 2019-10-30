Global Electro-Discharge Machines Markets 2017-2023 with 2018 as the Base Year

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 30, 2019, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electro-Discharge Machines - Global Markets, Products, End-Users & Competitors: 2017-2023 Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EDM technology includes three main types of machining: wire, small-hole, and RAM-type (or sinker). Each of these finds application in very specific areas, and several alternative technologies are competing for market share in the advanced machining sector.

The EDM dataset provides a complete analysis of the global market for Wire, RAM and Small-Hole EDM Machines. The report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, machine type, and competitors. It also covers the global market size of the machining industry including electro-chemical (ECM), laser machining, and traditional mechanical machining. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2017-2023.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives of this analysis are:

  • To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
  • To determine the size of the total market opportunity by EDM machine product types, end-user industry, and by country;
  • To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
  • To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Timeframe

  • Published Research
  • 2018 base year
  • 2019 estimated
  • Forecasts: 2018-2023

Key Topics Covered:

Section One: Technology Overview

Types of Machining

  • Mechanical
  • Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)
  • Electro-Chemical Machining (ECM)
  • Laser Machining
  • Powder Metallurgy
  • Additive Manufacturing
  • Other

Mechanical Machining

  • Grinding Machines
  • CNC and Manual Lathes
  • Turning Centers
  • Machining Centers
  • Horizontal
  • Vertical

Electroerosion Machines

  • Electro-Discharge Machines (EDM)
  • Wire EDM
  • RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM
  • Small Hole Drilling EDM
  • Macro Versus Micro EDM Machining
  • Electrochemical (ECM) Machine

Laser Machining

Powder Metallurgy

Additive Technology

Technical Differences in Process

  • Tool Material Requirements for EDM Machining
  • Comparison of Machining Technology Types
  • Costs of Production by Machine Type
  • Waste and Expendable Materials
  • Efficiencies and other Cost Factors
  • Advantages and Disadvantages of EDM Machining

Section Two: Market Overview

EDM Global Market Overview

  • Global Market by Type of Machine ($, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • Global Market for World RAM-Type EDM ($, Units, ASP): 2017-2023
  • EDM Market by Region

Global Economic Trends

  • Working Toward Recovery and Future Growth
  • The Shifting Machining Marketplace

Market by Distribution Channel

  • Breakdown by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

End-User Analysis

  • Market by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • Global Market by End-User Applications ($, Units, ASP): 2017-2023
  • Statistics & Overall Market Data
  • High Growth Markets
  • Key Sectors by Country and Region
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand
  • Analysis of Criteria for End-User Product Selection

Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
  • Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
  • Marketing Strategies
  • Competitive Landscape Moving Forward

Section Three: Wire EDM Market Analysis

Wire EDM Global Market Overview

  • Regional Market Trends
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • End-User Trends

Global Demand for Wire EDM by Country

  • Global Demand of Wire EDM by Country
  • World Wire EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • World Wire EDM Demand by Region (%)

Global Production for Wire EDM by Country

  • Global Production of Wire EDM by Country
  • World Wire EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • World Wire EDM Production by Region (%)

Market by Distribution Channel

  • World Wire EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel
  • Breakdown of World Wire EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

Market by Product Type

  • Demand for Wire EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

Wire-EDM Market by End-User Industry

  • Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • End-User Selection Criteria
  • Market Demand by End-User and Application
  • World Wire EDM Production by Country by End-User

Competitive Environment

  • Playing Field
  • Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
  • Marketing Strategies
  • Product Pricing
  • Confronting Current Market Conditions

Future Outlook

  • Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • Shifting Technology Landscapes

Section Four: RAM-Type EDM Market Analysis

RAM-Type EDM Global Market Overview

  • Regional Market Trends
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • End-User Trends

Global Demand for RAM-Type EDM by Country

  • Global Demand for RAM-Type EDM by Country
  • World RAM-Type EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • World RAM-Type EDM Demand by Region (%)

Global Production for RAM-Type EDM by Country

  • Global Production of RAM-Type EDM by Country
  • World RAM-Type EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • World RAM-Type EDM Production by Region (%)

Market by Distribution Channel

  • World RAM-Type EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel
  • Breakdown of World RAM-Type EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

Market by Product Type

  • Demand for RAM-Type EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

RAM-Type EDM Market by End-User Industry

  • Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • End-User Selection Criteria
  • Market Demand by End-User and Application
  • World RAM-Type EDM Production by Country by End-User

Competitive Environment

  • Playing Field
  • Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
  • Marketing Strategies
  • Product Pricing
  • Confronting Current Market Conditions

Future Outlook

  • Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • Shifting Technology Landscapes

Section Five: Small-Hole EDM Market Analysis

Small-Hole EDM Global Market Overview

  • Regional Market Trends
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • End-User Trends

Global Demand for Small-Hole EDM by Country

  • Global Demand for Small-Hole EDM by Country
  • World Small-Hole EDM Demand by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • World Small-Hole EDM Demand by Region (%)

Global Production for Small-Hole EDM by Country

  • Global Production of Small-Hole EDM by Country
  • World Small-Hole EDM Production by Region ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • World Small-Hole EDM Production by Region (%)

Market by Distribution Channel

  • World Small-Hole EDM Producer Shipments by Distribution Channel
  • Breakdown of World Small-Hole EDM by Distribution Channel (%): 2017-2023

Market by Product Type

  • Demand for Small-Hole EDM Machines by Product Type ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023

Small-Hole-EDM Market by End-User Industry

  • Global Market Demand by End-User Industry ($MM, UnitsMM, ASP): 2017-2023
  • End-User Selection Criteria
  • Market Demand by End-User and Application
  • World Small-Hole EDM Production by Country by End-User

Competitive Environment

  • Playing Field
  • Major Supplier Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2017-2018
  • Marketing Strategies
  • Product Pricing
  • Confronting Current Market Conditions

Future Outlook

  • Market Size and Growth: 2017-2023
  • Factors Affecting Demand
  • Shifting Technology Landscapes

Section Six: Producer Profiles

  • Beaumont Machine
  • Belmont Equipment & Technologies
  • Chmer EDM
  • Current EDM
  • GF Agiecharmilles
  • Makino Europe Gmbh
  • Mitsubishi EDM/Laser
  • OnaEDM
  • Sharp Precision Machine Tools
  • Sodick

Companies Mentioned

  • Accutex EDM
  • Acra Machinery
  • Agie Charmilles
  • Alouette Tool
  • ANG International
  • Ann Arbor Machine
  • Anotronic
  • Applegate EDM
  • Arrow EDM
  • Beaumont Machine
  • Belmont Equipment & Technologies
  • Benign Enterprise
  • BES Funkenerosion
  • Brother International
  • C.T. Electromecanica
  • CDM Rovella
  • Chevalier Machinery
  • Chicago EDM
  • CHMER EDM
  • Cincinnati Machine Tools
  • CMARK-MT
  • Cormac
  • Creator Precision
  • Current EDM
  • Dynamic International
  • EDM Drill Mate
  • Electrodes
  • Electronica Machine Tools
  • EMV Erodiermaschinen
  • EWT / 3DCNC
  • Excetek Technologies
  • Exeron
  • FANUC
  • FEMCO
  • Frejoth International
  • George Fischer AG
  • GF AgieCharmilles
  • GIS
  • Glassline
  • Gromax Enterprise
  • H.S & S Machine Tool and Metrology
  • Heun
  • Hitachi Via Mechanics
  • Hyundai Wia
  • INGERSOLL EDM
  • Ingersoll Machine Tools
  • Jiann Sheng EDM
  • Joemars Industrial Automation
  • Kent Industrial
  • Knuth Machine Tools
  • KOJIN EDM
  • Kurek Tool
  • Makino
  • Marathon Machine Tools
  • Methods Machine Tools
  • Mitsubishi EDM/Laser
  • Moore Tool Company
  • Motool Carbide
  • Neuar Precision Machinery
  • North-South Machinery
  • ONA EDM
  • Pacific Controls
  • Peak EDM
  • Posalux
  • Prostar Machine Tool
  • Pungkuk EDM Wire
  • REKO International Group
  • Richyoung Machine Tool
  • Ross Group Global Technologies
  • S & J Corporation
  • Sarix
  • Sharp Industries
  • SmalTec International
  • Sodick
  • Strathclyde Machine Tools
  • Supertec Machinery
  • System 3R
  • Titan
  • Vollmer
  • Walter Grinders
  • Wissner
  • Yeong Chin Machinery
  • Zimmer & Kreim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15i3iq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

Global Electro-Discharge Machines Markets 2017-2023 with 2018 as the Base Year

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 30, 2019, 19:00 ET