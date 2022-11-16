Global Electro Optical Systems Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027 at a 4.1% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 16, 2022, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electro Optical Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Electro Optical Systems Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electro Optical Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2020-2027. Airborne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Electro Optical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Naval Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR

In the global Naval segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Collins Aerospace
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • FLIR Systems, Inc.
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
  • Instro Precision Limited
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Leonardo DRS
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Saab AB
  • Safran S.A.
  • Textron Systems
  • Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Military Electro Optical and Infrared Systems Market: Evolving Defense Needs Support Growth
  • Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of Military Electronics Support Market Growth
  • Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well for the Market
  • With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, EO Systems Market Witnesses Challenging Times
  • Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for EO Systems
  • Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of EO Systems
  • Growing Emphasis on Border Security Drives Demand for EO Systems
  • Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response
  • Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
  • Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High Capability UAVs
  • Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand for EO/IR Systems
  • With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in Prominence
  • Application of EO/IR in Homeland Security and Search and Rescue Missions: Opportunities for Growth
  • Technological Advances to Bolster Market Growth
  • A Glance at Select Innovations in Electro Optical Systems
  • New and Advanced EO Materials
  • Ultra-rapid EO Modulator for Converting THz Signals into Optical Signals
  • US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related Technology Development
  • EO System-Based Coast Guard Technology for Turkey

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 62

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m1tjn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Botulinum Toxin Market to Reach $9.14 Billion by 2028 at a ...

Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market to Reach $9.7 Billion...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics