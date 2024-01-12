Global Electro-Thermic Household Appliances Market Report, 2023 and 2024-2029 Featuring Leading Manufacturers - Daikin, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Haier, Whirlpool, and Electrolux

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electro-Thermic Household Appliances Market: Analysis By Product Category, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electro-Thermic Household Appliances Market is expected to generate USD 202 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 92.7 Billion in 2022.

The report provides a complete analysis of the Global Electro-Thermic Household Appliances industry for the historical period of 2019-2022, estimates for 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the global market, the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and South Korea).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The global household appliance market is being transformed by five major trends - increased consumer power, digitalization, sustainability, global scale and the growing global middle class. While these changes place demands on investments and economies of scale, they also present major opportunities. Leading manufacturers such as Daikin, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Haier, Whirlpool, Electrolux AB among others are diversifying their product portfolio, and offering sustainable and energy efficient products to their targeted customers.



Electro-thermic cooking appliances include products such as coffee machine, baby food maker, soup maker, food steamers among others. Leading manufacturers are investing in incorporating advanced technology in their products and focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency will drive boost.

Cleaning and Sanitization appliances include Tumble dryer and steam cleaner among other products. Changing preference for cleaning and sanitization of homes in order to prevent any bacteria or virus entering the houses supported by growing awareness among consumers regarding availability of such products offered by leading manufacturers will propel growth.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Electro-Thermic Household Appliances Market by Value (USD Billion)

The report presents the analysis of Electro-Thermic Household Appliances Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Electro-Thermic Household Appliances Market by Product Category (Garment Care, Cooking, Cleaning & Sanitization, and Beauty).

The report analyses the Electro-Thermic Household Appliances Market by Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online/E-commerce, and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

Investment in incorporating advanced technology in products

Focus on offering more sustainable products

The companies analysed in the report include

Daikin Industries Ltd

Panasonic Holding Corp

Midea Group

Hair Group Corp

Voltas Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dyson Ltd

Havells India Ltd

The Orpat Group

Crompton

Orient Electric

Electrolux AB

Whirlpool Corp

LG Corp

