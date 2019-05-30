Global Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market, 2022: Dielectric Elastomers - The Most Popular EAP Material for Actuators & Electromechanical Transducers

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroactive Polymers (EAPs): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Application Sectors:

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

Antistatic Packaging

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Material Groups:

Conductive Plastics

Conductive Polymers

The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. ( Belgium )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Cabot Corporation ( USA )

) Celanese Corporation ( USA )

) Heraeus Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Hyperion Catalysis International ( USA )

) KEMET Corporation ( USA )

) MacDermid Performance Solutions ( USA )

) Parker Hannifin Corporation ( USA )

) PolyOne Corporation ( USA )

) Premix OY ( Finland )

) Rieke Metals Inc. ( USA )

) RTP Company ( USA )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview

The Era of Intelligent Materials Throws the Commercial Spotlight on Electroactive Polymers

Why Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) are an Exciting Field of Electrochemistry?

Increasing Usage in Myriad Applications Signals Promising Growth for EAPs

Dielectric Elastomers: The Most Popular EAP Material for Actuators & Electromechanical Transducers

Market Outlook

The US Electroactive Polymers Market: Largest in the World

Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Conductive Plastics Lead the Way in the EAPs Market

Intrinsically Conductive Polymers (ICPs): The Fastest Growing EAP Material

Competition



2. Key Market Trends & Drivers

Focus on Sustainable Development of Intelligent Materials Spurs Growth in the Current Post Recession Period

Demand for Shape-Shifting Electronics Unveils Opportunities for Intelligent Polymers & Drives the Commercial Value of EAPs

Evolving Applications in Molecular Electronics to Fuel Long

Term Growth in the Market

Growing Use in Printed Electronics, E-Textiles & Electronic Wearables to Spur Growth of EAPs

Sensors, Sensing & Actuator Applications The Trinity of Fastest Growing End-Use Markets

Emerging Era of Ubiquitous Intelligent Sensing Spurs Opportunities for New Sensor Materials

Growing Focus on Industrial Automation & Motion Control Fuels Demand for EAP Based Actuators

Growing Trend Towards Robot Lightweighting & Development of Soft Robots to Spur Interest in EAPs

Surging Interest in Biomimetics & Biomedicine Spurs R&D Focus on EAPs as Biomimetic Materials

Focus on Smart Biomaterials to Fuel Long-Term Opportunities for Biocompatible Conducting Polymers in the Healthcare Sector

Use of Electroactive Polymers for Electronics Protection

Proliferation of Electronic Devices Drives the Need for Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

EAPs as Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection Materials

Growing Focus on Environmental Conservation Throws the Focus on EAPs for Energy Harvesting

Novel Bottlebrush EAP Makes Feasible the Application of Dielectric Elastomers in Devices



3. Product Overview

Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)

Types of EAPs

Conductive Plastics

ESD/EMI Compounds

EMI Shielding Plastic Compounds

Antistatic Additives

Carbon/Metal Fibers

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Nanotubes

Conductive Polymers

Diverse Molecular Structure of Conducting Polymers

Unique Characteristics of Conductive Polymers

Types of Polymer Materials

Conductive Polymers - A Classification

Polyacetylene

Properties of Polyacetylene

Characteristics of Polyacetylene

Polyaniline

Properties of Polyaniline

Polyaniline - Major Applications

Polypyrrole

Applications of Polypyrrole

Polyphenylene Vinylene (PPV)

Polythiophene

Applications of Polythiophene

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Poly 3-alkylthiophenes

Polyfluorene

Others

Inherently Dissipative Polymers

Dielectric Elastomers

Silicone Elastomers

Acrylate Polymers

Polyurethanes

Ferroelectrets

Polycarbonate

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene

Applications of Electroactive Polymers

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection

Antistatic Packaging

EAPs Suppress Electro Static Discharge

Other Applications

EAP-based Sensors

Application of EAPs in Various Types of Sensors

Biosensors

Chemical Sensors

Other Types of Sensors

Actuators based on EAPs

Electrochemical Capacitors

Technological Developments/Breakthroughs

Researchers Develop New Catalyst for Affordable Production of Conductive Polymers

Novel Methods of Making Conductive Plastics

Enhancement in the Conductivity of Polyaniline

Electricity Sensitive Clothes

Biomaterials Based Conducting Polymers



4. Recent Industry Activity

Total Introduces EC Compounds

KEMET Collaborates with Novasentis to Develop EMP Film based Haptic Actuators

Parker Hannifin Launches EAP Technology

Integral Inks Agreement with Conductive Composites

Bayer MaterialScience Operates Independently as Covestro

Premix Launches PRE-ELEC PP Concentrate

Sylumis Launches New Range of Orion LED Spot Lamps

ESP Develops New PermaStat Sheet

Parker Hannifin Unveils New BioCare Business Unit with EAP

Bayer Launches New MakroblendA M525

SouthWest NanoTechnologies Forms Partnership with Matteson Ridolfi

Celanese Acquires Cool Polymers

Mexichem to Acquire Vestolit

Plastic Logic and Solvay Specialty Polymers Collaborates for Low-Power Flexible Electronics

INEOS and Doeflex Collaborates for PVC Compounding

Kodak and Xymox Jointly Launches KODAK HCF-385 Film

SABIC Introduces Two LEXAN Polycarbonate Solutions for Aircraft Interiors



5. Focus on Select Global Players



6. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 76)



The United States (36)



Japan (3)

(3) Europe (24)

(24) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (9)

(9) - The United Kingdom (2)

(2) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)

(Excluding Japan) (12) Latin America (1)



