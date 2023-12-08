Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Overcoming Drawbacks of Traditional Treatments, Rising Incidence of Neurological Disorders and Need for Novel Therapies

08 Dec, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Market to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cardiac Pacemakers & ICDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cochlear Implants segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report on electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine provides valuable insights into this emerging market, including the global market share of key competitors in 2022. It also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market.
The report introduces the concept of electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine, tracing its historical perspective of using electrical stimulation in nerves. It outlines the various types of electroceutical devices and their major applications. The global market prospects and outlook are presented, with a focus on implantable electroceutical devices, which are the leading category. The cardiac pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is highlighted as a significant contributor to the global market.
Recent market activity is also discussed, providing a comprehensive view of the industry landscape.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electroceutical/Biomedical Medicine Emerges to Overcome Drawbacks of Traditional Treatments
- Faster Healing: A Key Benefit Fueling Growth in Electroceuticals Market
- Ineffectiveness of Drug Therapy and Issues with Side Effects Present Opportunities for Electroceuticals Market
- Disease-specific Electroceuticals to Drive Future Gains
- Aging Global Population Raises Risk of Neurological & Cardiovascular Diseases, Fueling Market Outlook
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Need for Effective Treatments Supports Market Growth
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Leading Causes of Death Worldwide: 2019
- Cardiac Pacemaker: A Solution for Cardiac Arrythmias
- Transcatheter Cardiac Pacemakers: Benefits Fuel Market Growth
- Technological Advancements to Transform Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Marketplace
- Rising Incidence of Neurological Disorders and Need for Novel Therapies to Spur Market Growth
- Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US
- Bioelectronic Medicine Emerges as a Vital Therapy for Targeted Neuromodulation
- Deep Brain Stimulators: Useful in Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease in Select Countries
- Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market
- Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Epilepsy Incidence Worldwide by Type: Percentage Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy by Type (2020)
- Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence: Percentage of Incidence by Type for 2020
- Developments in Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices
- Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices) Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Biodegradable Devices For Nerve Recovery
- Bioelectric Medicine: A Potential Treatment Approach for Crohn's Disease
- Growing Prevalence of Hearing Loss Boosts Opportunities in the Cochlear Implants Market
- Global Prevalence (%) by Severity of Hearing Loss
- Vendors Focus on Innovations in Cochlear Implants
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Prospects
- Electroceutical Acupuncture: Emerging Pain Therapy
- Neuropuncture - The Electroceutical Technology to Treat Pain & Injury
- Bioelectronics Technology Fuels Advances in Next-Generation of Device Therapeutics
- Market Benefits from the Significant Advantages of Bioelectronics
- Overcoming the Challenges
- Increasing Research Activity in Bioelectric Medicine Drives Market Opportunities
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Development of New Bioelectronic Devices
- Technological Advancements to Boost Growth Prospects
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA
- Biowave Corporation
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- BioElectronics Corporation
- Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.
- Neuronetics, Inc.
- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
- CEFALY-Technology
- Nu Eyne Company Limited
- Gimer Medical
- Bioinduction
