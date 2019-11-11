Global Electrochromic Glass Markets, 2017 & 2018-2024: Technological Advancement in the Field of Active Smart Glass Provides an Opportunity to Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrochromic Glass Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Electrochromic glass market is expected to increase from USD 2.1 billion in 2017, to USD 6.22 billion in 2024 at a significant CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024.

Factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for energy efficient solutions, control the amount of heat based on ambient temperature, emerging green building initiatives, rapid investments in setting up industrial-scale production capacities, escalating technology scalability potential, and swift emission of carbon.

Moreover, supportive government policies and growing concerns of the municipalities and government agencies toward environmental issues also augment the growth of the Electrochemical market, globally. A major trend that will hop in the Electrochromic market is an increment in use of photovoltaic-integrated Electrochromic devices in applications of smart glass.

However, lack of technical experts and awareness among people may restrain the growth of the global electrochromic glass market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.2.1. Market Breakdown, By Mode of Operation

1.2.2. Market Breakdown, By Materials

1.2.3. Market Breakdown, By Products

1.2.4. Market Breakdown, By End-User

1.2.5. Market Breakdown, By Application

1.2.6. Market Breakdown, By Region

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Sources

1.5. Executive Summary

CHAPTER 2. Market Outlook

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Outlook

2.2.1. Market Share

2.2.2. Opportunities

2.2.2.1. Technological advancement in the field of active smart glass provides an opportunity to the Electrochromic glass manufacturers

2.2.3. Trends

2.2.3.1. A major trend that will hop in the Electrochromic market is an increment in use of photovoltaic-integrated Electrochromic devices in applications of smart glass

2.2.4. Growth Drivers

2.2.4.1. Increasing demand for energy efficient solutions

2.2.4.2. Control the amount of heat based on ambient temperature

2.2.4.3. Emerging green building initiatives

2.2.4.4. Rapid investments in setting up industrial-scale production capacities

2.2.4.5. Escalating technology scalability potential

2.2.4.6. Swift emission of carbon

2.2.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers on Future Forecast of the Market

2.2.6. Restraints of the Market

2.2.6.1. Lack of technical experts and lack of awareness

2.2.7. Impact Analysis of Restraints on Future Forecast of the Market

CHAPTER 3. Market Entry Strategy

3.1. PESTLE Analysis

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Competitive Analysis

3.3.1. Company Market Share Analysis

3.3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

CHAPTER 4. Global Electrochromic Glass Market Size and Forecast (2014 - 2024)

4.1. Global Electrochromic Glass Market, By Mode of Operation

4.1.1. Reflectance

4.1.2. Transmittance

4.2. Global Electrochromic Glass Market, By Materials

4.2.1. Inorganic

4.2.1.1. Nanocrystal

4.2.1.2. Transition Metal Oxides

4.2.2. Organic

4.2.2.1. Reflective Hydride

4.2.2.2. Viologen

4.2.2.3. Polymers

4.3. Global Electrochromic Glass Market, By Products

4.3.1. Smart Dimming Glass

4.3.2. Display

4.4. Global Electrochromic Glass Market, By End-User

4.4.1. Building & Construction

4.4.2. Electronics

4.4.3. Healthcare

4.4.4. Automotive

4.4.5. Aerospace or Aviation

4.4.6. Marine

4.4.7. Others

4.5. Global Electrochromic Glass Market, By Application

4.5.1. Windows

4.5.2. Mirrors

4.5.3. Doors

4.5.4. Displays

4.5.5. Sunglasses

4.5.6. Others

4.6. Global Electrochromic Glass Market, By Region

CHAPTER 5. Global Electrochromic Glass Market, By Region

CHAPTER 6. Key Players and Strategic Developments



6.1. Business Overview

6.2. Product and Service Offering

6.3. Financial Overview

6.4. SWOT Analysis

6.5. Strategic Developments

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SAGE Electrochromics

View Inc.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Gentex Corporation

Ravenbrick Llc

Smart International Limited

ChromoGenics AB

Guardian Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb0njo





