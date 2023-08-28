Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Report 2023-2030: Conducting Polymers Hold Promise as Effective Electrode Coating to Ease Implantation Procedure

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrodes for Medical Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electrodes for Medical Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ECG Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$502.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the EEG / EMG / ENG Electrodes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $449.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Electrodes for Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$449.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$457 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$292.9 Million by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electrodes - An Integral Part of Most Medical Electronic Devices

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

Portable Devices Drive Growth

Electrodes for Medical Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Shift towards Single Use Electrodes

Continued Use of Re-Usable Electrodes - A Cause of Concern

Inefficiency of Cleaning Procedures - Studied and Validated

Disposable Electrodes Help Stave Off HAIs

Re-Use of Single Use Electrode - Not a Safe Proposition

Wet Vs Dry Electrodes

Electrodes with Hydrogels Gain Popularity

Dry Electrodes Garner Significant Attention

Ambulatory Healthcare Drives Interest in Dry Electrode Technology

Dry Electrodes Overcome Short Circuit Issues in Arrays

Hybrid Wet-Dry Electrodes to Address Concerns in Individual Technologies

Nanotechnology to Enhance Functionality of Electrodes

Conducting Polymers Hold Promise as Effective Electrode Coating to Ease Implantation Procedure

Textile Electrodes - An Emerging Area of Interest

Popularity of Ag/AgCl as Electrode Material

Novel Electrode Backing Materials Enable Longer Application

Platinum Gains Popularity as Electrode Material

Trends in ECG Monitoring Electrodes

Electrodes Play a Pivotal Role in Growing Sophistication of Cardiac Monitoring

The Evolution of Electrode Materials in ECG

Dry Electrodes for ECG Take Multiple Forms

Demand for ECG Electrodes Continue to Rise

Dry ECG Electrodes yet to Make a Mark in Clinical Settings

A Focus on Issues Related to Use of Gel and Dry Electrodes in ECG

Flexible Electrodes Overcome Drawbacks of Solid Electrodes

Self-Adhesive Pads Gain Ground over Paddle Electrodes

Need for Superior Electrode Technology in Premature Infants Monitoring

New Graphene-Based Electrodes for ECG Shows Promise

FEEP Promises to Address Conventional Issues with Non-Contact ECG Electrodes

Silver Nanowire Dry Electrodes in Holter Monitors - New Research Work Shows Improved Holter's Efficiency

Offset Electrodes Overcome Motion Artifacts

Electrodes with Offset Studs Lose Appeal

Development of Wearable, Patch Monitors - A Threat to ECG Electrodes

Trends in EEG Electrodes

Surface Electrodes - The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option

Technological Advances in EEG Electrodes

Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable

Defibrillator Electrodes - A Perspective of Historical Design Evolution

Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages

Growing Popularity of Non-Invasive Techniques to Hamper Prospects of Fetal Scalp Electrodes

New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function

Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis

New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording

Competitive Landscape

Cardiac Electrodes Market Limited to Few Specialty Players

Neurophysiology Segment Witnesses Consolidation

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 16 Featured)

3M Company (US)

Company (US) Ambu A/S ( Denmark )

) C.R Bard, Inc. (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Leonhard Lang GmbH ( Austria )

) Medtronic Plc. ( Ireland )

) Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

Nikomed USA , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Prosurg, Inc. (US)

Rhythmlink International, LLC (US)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (US)

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Segmented Analysis:

The market analysis covers various product segments, such as ECG electrodes, TENS electrodes, defibrillator electrodes, pacemaker electrodes, and more.

Each segment is analyzed for recent past, current, and future years, providing insights into sales patterns and projected growth.

Electrode Types and Categories:

Different types of electrodes, including disposable, reusable, dry, wet, needle, and EEG/EMG/ENG electrodes, are analyzed individually.

Sales data for these electrode categories is examined across geographic regions to identify trends and potential market drivers.

