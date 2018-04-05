Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Cadwell Industries, Compumedics, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Natus Medical & Nihon Kohden

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% during the period 2017-2021.
Global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end-users.
According to the report, one drive that is affecting market Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. One trend that is affecting market Increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting market High cost of EEG devices and procedures
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Cadwell Industries
- Compumedics
- Koninklijke Philips
- Medtronic
- Natus Medical
- NIHON KOHDEN
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT MODALITY
- Segmentation by product modality
- Comparison by product modality
- Stationary EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Portable EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product modality
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS
- Segmentation by end-users
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques
- Increasing application of health informatics and monitoring solutions
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/smt92l/global?w=5
