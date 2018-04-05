Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Cadwell Industries, Compumedics, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Natus Medical & Nihon Kohden

The global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% during the period 2017-2021.



Global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end-users.



According to the report, one drive that is affecting market Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. One trend that is affecting market Increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting market High cost of EEG devices and procedures



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Cadwell Industries

Compumedics

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Natus Medical

NIHON KOHDEN

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT MODALITY

Segmentation by product modality

Comparison by product modality

Stationary EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Portable EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product modality

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

Segmentation by end-users

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques

Increasing application of health informatics and monitoring solutions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/smt92l/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electroencephalography-eeg-devices-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-cadwell-industries-compumedics-koninklijke-philips-medtronic-natus-medical--nihon-kohden-300625005.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

