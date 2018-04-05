Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Cadwell Industries, Compumedics, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Natus Medical & Nihon Kohden

The "Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Global electroencephalography (EEG) devices market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end-users.

According to the report, one drive that is affecting market Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. One trend that is affecting market Increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting market High cost of EEG devices and procedures

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

  • Cadwell Industries
  • Compumedics
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Medtronic
  • Natus Medical
  • NIHON KOHDEN

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT MODALITY

  • Segmentation by product modality
  • Comparison by product modality
  • Stationary EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Portable EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product modality

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

  • Segmentation by end-users

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques
  • Increasing application of health informatics and monitoring solutions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Other prominent vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/smt92l/global?w=5

