Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026).
Sep 19, 2019, 14:30 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market is accounted for $761.03 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,605.63 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems market include Compumedics Limited, BrainScope Company Inc, Natus Medical Inc., Medtronic, Noraxon U.S.A., Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Neurowave Systems Inc., EB Neuro S.P.A, Bio-Signal Group Corp., Elekta A.B., Nihon Kohden Corp., Electrical Geodesics Inc., Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems Inc., Jordan NeuroScience Inc., Neurosoft Ltd., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Spiegelberg GmbH & Co., Yokogawa Electric, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Neuro, DePuy Synthes, Nonin Medical Inc. and Rimed Ltd.
Factors such as increasing R&D investments by manufacturers to provide sophisticated brain monitoring devices, growing demand for efficient brain monitoring devices, rising incidence of neurological disorders and awareness about these disorders are some key factors driving the market growth. However, limitations of EEG devices are hindering the market growth.
Electroencephalography (EEG) is an electrophysiological monitoring method to record the electrical activity of the brain. It is typically noninvasive, with the electrodes placed along the scalp, although invasive electrodes are sometimes used, as in electrocorticography.
Based on end-user, hospital segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising number of patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the occurrence of various sleep & neurodegenerative disorders and accessibility to insurance.
Modalities Covered:
- Standalone (fixed) Devices
- Portable Devices
Products Covered:
- Multi-Channel EEG
- 40-Channel EEG
- 32-Channel EEG
- 25-Channel EEG
- 21-Channel EEG
- 8-Channel EEG
Applications Covered:
- Sleep EEG
- Video Telemetry
- Ambulatory EEG
- Routine EEG
End Users Covered:
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
