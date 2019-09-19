Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market Report 2019: Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Key Players, Strategies (2017-2026).

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market is accounted for $761.03 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,605.63 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems market include Compumedics Limited, BrainScope Company Inc, Natus Medical Inc., Medtronic, Noraxon U.S.A., Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Neurowave Systems Inc., EB Neuro S.P.A, Bio-Signal Group Corp., Elekta A.B., Nihon Kohden Corp., Electrical Geodesics Inc., Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems Inc., Jordan NeuroScience Inc., Neurosoft Ltd., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Spiegelberg GmbH & Co., Yokogawa Electric, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Neuro, DePuy Synthes, Nonin Medical Inc. and Rimed Ltd.

Factors such as increasing R&D investments by manufacturers to provide sophisticated brain monitoring devices, growing demand for efficient brain monitoring devices, rising incidence of neurological disorders and awareness about these disorders are some key factors driving the market growth. However, limitations of EEG devices are hindering the market growth.

Electroencephalography (EEG) is an electrophysiological monitoring method to record the electrical activity of the brain. It is typically noninvasive, with the electrodes placed along the scalp, although invasive electrodes are sometimes used, as in electrocorticography.

Based on end-user, hospital segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising number of patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the occurrence of various sleep & neurodegenerative disorders and accessibility to insurance.

Modalities Covered:

Standalone (fixed) Devices

Portable Devices

Products Covered:

Multi-Channel EEG

40-Channel EEG

32-Channel EEG

25-Channel EEG

21-Channel EEG

8-Channel EEG

Applications Covered:

Sleep EEG

Video Telemetry

Ambulatory EEG

Routine EEG

End Users Covered:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

