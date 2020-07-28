Global Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market 2020-2025: Revenues to Grow at a CAGR of Over 10%

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrolyte and Vitamin Water Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers the present scenario of the electrolyte and vitamin water market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. The research report offers market revenue in terms of volume (billion liters).



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the electrolyte and vitamin water market size and CAGR during 2020-2025

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the flavored and non-flavored segment electrolyte and vitamin water market?

3. Which packaging segment is generating the largest revenues for the electrolyte and vitamin water market?

4. Who are the leading players in the electrolyte and vitamin water market, and what is the market share of coca-cola vitamin water?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the North America electrolyte and vitamin water market?



Market Insights

The growth of the global electrolyte and vitamin water market is driven by the rise in obesity, an increase in urbanization, and inclination toward nutrient-rich beverages. Electrolyte and vitamin water-based drinks are majorly consumed in developed countries; however, with the growing popularity and increasing disposable incomes, developing countries are expected to boost the sale and growing demand for these beverages during the forecast period.

China is an exceptional market, where the demand and sale of electrolyte and vitamin water is high. These drinks are positioned as an alternative and competitive product compared to sports and energy drinks. Energy and sports drinks contain a high number of calories and caffeine, which is decreasing their consumption among consumers, thereby increasing growth opportunities for electrolyte and vitamin water market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the electrolyte and vitamin water market during the forecast period:

Innovative Fortifications to Attract New Consumers

Growing Use of Organic and Natural Ingredients

Increasing Awareness of Empty Calories

Shift toward Organic & Healthy Drinks

Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by fortification, variant, type, packaging, distribution channels, and geography.



The global vitamin only market by volume is expected to reach 1.8 billion liters by 2025. The segment is likely to grow as manufacturers are shifting toward non-GMO, zero-calorie, and natural flavors to enrich bottled vitamin water. This shift is projected to attract health-conscious consumers that are increasingly moving away from carbonated soft drinks and juices. Electrolyte enhanced water is becoming a popular choice against calorie and sugar-free substitutes for sports drinks. It is a healthier alternative to recover minerals lost during exercise, sweating, and regular bodily excretions. Hence, the segment is expected to grow.



Millennials prefer to purchase food and beverage products associating them with taste, visual appearance, and odor. Globally, China leads the flavored electrolyte and vitamin water market by revenue, with a major part of revenue coming from a single vendor - Danone. The US holds second place despite having the largest number of vendors located in a country. The global unflavored electrolyte and vitamin water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The number of brands currently offering unflavored drinks is minimum in the market, and the majority of vendors offering electrolytes do not use flavors in water. Unflavored drinks have their consumer base, and they mainly consist of purists, who would not want to consume any beverage with added sugars or flavors.



The emergence of clear stratification among the consumer segment is a major reason for the rise of the electrolyte and vitamin water market. The millennial segment is driving the demand for sweetened variants, wherein they were heavily patronizing carbonated drinks in the past, and now they are increasingly showing a preference for lifestyle drinks, which come with a blend of taste, flavor, and health. Although sweetened vitamin and electrolyte water variants witness high demand, they face a growth challenge, particularly in the health-conscious consumer segment, which perceives electrolyte and vitamin water as an alternative to conventional sugary drinks. This segment often prefers drinks with natural ingredients and in the unsweetened form. On the other hand, the emergence of the health-conscious population, which avoids the intake of sugar and sweetened products, constitutes an ideal target consumer segment for unsweetened variants of vitamin and electrolyte water. Fructose, cane sugar, sucralose, and stevia are the most prominent sugar types found in vitamin and electrolyte-enhanced water. The use of stevia and other natural sweeteners is increasing in the fortified water industry due to the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of sugar and artificial sweeteners in excess quantities.



PET remains a popular packaging material. The advantage of these packaging materials is that they offer significant savings in terms of logistics cost and provide better scope for branding. However, the share of PET plastic will face stiff competition from glass bottles and bio-degradable packing plastics due to the increasing concern of carbon footprint that manufacturers leave upon finishing the product, including packaging.



Physical retail channels dominate the global electrolyte and vitamin water market. The sale from supermarkets and convenience stores accounted for a share of 53% in 2019. Consumers prefer retail sales through such stores because of the presence of several key brands under one roof. Also, these stores serve as a one-stop destination for many other related foods and beverages, thus increasing the potential of strategic product positioning, which is highly likely to increase instances of purchase. The retail channel is expected to lead the distribution for electrolyte and vitamin water in the coming years as the brand-label-trust factor is higher in physical stores as the consumer can thoroughly check the product before purchase. The rise of specialty stores catering to the demand for calorie and nutrition-conscious consumers is also driving sales from physical stores. Vending machines and online store are the two emerging distribution channels for electrolyte and vitamin water. Vending machines, specially installed at corner shops, stations, beverage stores, and various other retail formats, are promising distribution channels.



Insights by Geography



APAC is likely to lead the global electrolyte and vitamin water market on account of the increased consumption of convenience foods and beverages. There has been a significant rise in the consumption in the region driven by progressive government policies, favorable taxation, and a general rise in disposable incomes. APAC, which accounted for a share of 32% of the overall revenues in 2019, is expected to lead the global market in terms of both revenue and volume during the forecast period.



China and Japan lead the region in terms of the consumption of electrolyte and vitamin water per person. Consumer tastes are becoming more sophisticated, and they are demanding ingredients as well as supply chain from products that are in line with their tastes and emotions. The high nutritional content, healthy ingredients, and ingredient quality are important attributes that determine the product purchase rate among consumers in this region. More than 50% of consumers in the region purchased the products based on their nutritional values. Taste is another major determining factor, especially in Japan. However, in both Japan and Indonesia, label-friendly ingredients qualify as the least important product attributes.



Insights by Vendors



The global electrolyte and vitamin water market share is currently fragmented, with a moderate concentration in developing economies. Vendors such as Coca-Cola, Keurig Dr Pepper, Talking Rain lead the global market in terms of revenue and volume. These vendors account for a significant market share of domestic markets. Vendors such as Vitamin Well have captured a promising market share in Scandinavia. Danone's brand Mizone is a leading player in China for vitamin-fortified water, and India has witnessed a surge in the consumption of electrolyte-enhanced water as well as the introduction of vendors offering bottled water enhanced with electrolyte and vitamin.



Prominent Vendors

Coca-Cola

Keurig Dr Pepper

Talking Rain

Danone

Other Prominent Vendors

PepsiCo

Vitamin Well

Beltek Canadian Water

Narang Group

Unique Foods

Giant Beverages

Nongfu Spring

CBD Naturals

Nestle

Karma Culture

Ten Water

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

The Pervida Immune Health Water

New York Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Kick2O

Fiji Water

Essentia Water

3 Water

Frucor Suntory

Body Armour

VOSS

Ever & Ever

Function

Core

Sirma

4Move

G7 Beverages

Infuze

Wanu

Alkaline88

