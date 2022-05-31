Global Electromagnetic Compatibility Test Equipment and Testing Services Market Report 2022: Future Growth Potential Encouraged by Accelerated 5G Deployments & Growing Connected Devices Ecosystem

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment and Testing Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study's main objective is to identify the market's key growth opportunities and the factors that will boost or restrain them.

Key end users for the EMC test equipment market include government labs, OEMs' in-house testing labs, and third-party testing labs. Key end users for EMC testing services include the ITC, automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, and aerospace & defense sectors.

EMC is the capability of electronic devices and equipment to operate in their electromagnetic environment without disturbing nearby devices (emissions) or having these devices disturb them (immunity/susceptibility). EMC test equipment refers to the set of instruments that test the emission and immunity characteristics of a device under test (DUT).

EMC testing services refer to pre-compliance, full-compliance, consulting, and certification testing by third-party or government test houses to confirm products' performance and compliance with EMC directives and industry standards.



Research Highlights

Market drivers: Rapidly growing connected ecosystem, digitization, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, mandatory in-country EMC testing, quest to accelerate market entry, and updates in EMC standards and regulations.

Market restraints: Release of non-compliant products, lack of skilled workforce, high fragmentation of EMC testing services segment, and a trade-off between price and performance.

Growth Opportunities: In-depth industry collaborations, in-situ EMC testing, rapid deployment of 5G and future development in 6G, vehicle electrification, and growing smart city initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment and Testing Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMC Test Equipment and Testing Services Market

Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics for EMC Test Equipment and Testing Services Market

Distribution Channels for EMC Test Equipment Market

Key Competitors for EMC Test Equipment and Testing Services Market

Growth Drivers for EMC Test Equipment and Testing Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis

Typical EMC Testing Design Flow

Bodies Governing Global EMC Standards

Life Cycle of an IEC Publication for EMC Standards

Pre-compliance vs. Compliance Testing

Growth Restraints for EMC Test Equipment and Testing Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis

EMC Standards and Test Requirements Globally

EMC Test Equipment and Testing Services Market - Regional Outlook

European EMC Emission and Immunity Standards

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMC Test Equipment Market

Types of EMC Test Equipment

EMC Test Equipment Market - End Users

Competitive Environment - EMC Test Equipment Market

Analysis of Competition - EMC Test Equipment Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMC Testing Services Market

EMC Testing Services Market - Major End Users

EMC Testing Services Market - Characteristics of an Ideal EMC Testing Lab

What Does the Future Hold for EMC/EMI?

Competitive Environment - EMC Testing Services Market

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - EMC Test Equipment and Testing Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: EMC Testing for Next-generation 5G-capable Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Smart City Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 3: Future 6G Services Will Require EMC Testing Solutions that Can Test in the THz Frequency Range

in the THz Frequency Range Growth Opportunity 4: Rapid Adoption of EVs

Growth Opportunity 5: Simulation-based EMC Testing to Ensure a Smooth Compliance Testing Program

Growth Opportunity 6: Connected Vehicle Ecosystem and Increasing Electronics in Automobiles

Growth Opportunity 7: In-situ EMC Testing for Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 8: Comprehensive EMC Testing Solutions for Medical Devices and Wearables

6. List of Exhibits



