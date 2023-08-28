Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market to 2030: Technological Innovations and Increasing Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electromagnetic flowmeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.9% during 2023-2030.

This report on global electromagnetic flowmeter market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global electromagnetic flowmeter market by segmenting the market based on type, usage, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electromagnetic flowmeter market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Population

Technological Innovations in irrigation industry

Challenges

Not able to Measure Non-conductive Fluids

High cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

In-line Magnetic Flowmeters

Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters

Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters

by Usage

Water and Wastewater

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.

Badger Meter, Inc.

Endress+Hauser Group

Isoil Industria SpA

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Liquid Controls Group (IDEX Corporation)

McCrometer, Inc.

ONICON Incorporated

Tokyo Keiso Co., Ltd.

VTM-UTAM

