Global Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market to 2030: Technological Innovations and Increasing Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electromagnetic flowmeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.9% during 2023-2030.
This report on global electromagnetic flowmeter market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global electromagnetic flowmeter market by segmenting the market based on type, usage, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electromagnetic flowmeter market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Population
- Technological Innovations in irrigation industry
Challenges
- Not able to Measure Non-conductive Fluids
- High cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- In-line Magnetic Flowmeters
- Low Flow Magnetic Flowmeters
- Insertion Magnetic Flowmeters
by Usage
- Water and Wastewater
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Power Generation
- Metals and Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Food and Beverages
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Group
- Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd.
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Endress+Hauser Group
- Isoil Industria SpA
- KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
- Liquid Controls Group (IDEX Corporation)
- McCrometer, Inc.
- ONICON Incorporated
- Tokyo Keiso Co., Ltd.
- VTM-UTAM
