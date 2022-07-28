Global Electron Microscope Market to Register USD 1.22 Billion growth, Segmentations by Application and Geography - Technavio

Key Market Driver

One of the major factors propelling the expansion of the electron microscope market is the increasing need for root-cause failure analysis. The level of complexity in producing integrated circuits (ICs) and printed circuit boards has increased as a result of technological advancements in the global semiconductor market and embedded systems (PCBs). To enable high-end applications, chip and board manufacturers and designers are creating high-density solutions. However, factors such as high production costs and heavy excise duties may impede market growth. Buy a sample now!

Electron Microscope Market Geography Outlook

APAC will account for 60% of market growth. The two biggest markets for international electron microscopes in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the forecast period, the global electron microscope market will increase in APAC due to the increasing demand for root-cause failure analysis. Request Sample Report.



Electron Microscope Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electron microscope market report covers the following areas:

Electron Microscope Market Size

Electron Microscope Market Trends

Electron Microscope Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in the adoption of nanotechnology across sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the electron microscope market growth during the next few years.

Electron Microscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Semiconductors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Material sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Material sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Material sciences - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Nanotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Technology

6.3 SEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: SEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: SEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 TEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: TEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: TEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 DBEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: DBEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: DBEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 36: Comparison by End-user

7.3 Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Institutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 45: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 46: Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 47: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 49: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 51: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 53: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 57: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 61: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 62: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 63: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 64: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Advantest Corp.

Exhibit 65: Advantest Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Advantest Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Advantest Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Advantest Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Advantest Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 70: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 71: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Carl Zeiss AG - Key news



Exhibit 73: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

12.5 DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

Exhibit 75: DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS - Overview



Exhibit 76: DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS - Product and service



Exhibit 77: DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS - Key offerings

12.6 Hirox Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Hirox Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Hirox Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Hirox Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Hirox Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 JEOL Ltd.

Exhibit 87: JEOL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: JEOL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: JEOL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 90: JEOL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: JEOL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 92: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 96: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Nion Co.

Exhibit 101: Nion Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Nion Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 103: Nion Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 104: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 109: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 110: Research Methodology



Exhibit 111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 112: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 113: List of abbreviations

