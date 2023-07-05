Global Electronic Adhesives Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Electronic Devices and Equipment Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Adhesives Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic adhesives market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The major factors include the growing demand for electric components in different industries and the development of technologies supporting the growth of the market. Electronic adhesives are basically a binder which is used to integrate electronic components due to their high bond strength.

They are widely used in the industrial, consumer, computers and servers, medical field, and automotive sectors. The other factors supporting the market's growth are the growing electronic industry, the rising popularity of medical gadgets and wearables, extensive R&D activities, increasing investments by key market players, and growing demands for electric vehicles. Also, the rising adoption of collaborations and product launches is driving the growth of the market.



Rising Demand for Electronic Devices and equipment



The growing use of electronic devices and equipment in various industry verticals, such as automotive, medical devices, aviation, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, and others, is bolstering the growth of the market globally. Miniaturization of electronic components is one of the foremost factors for the growth.

Moreover, owing to the extensive use of electronics in the automotive sector, such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems, satellite radio, automatic parking, in-vehicle entertainment systems, heads-up display, navigational systems, tire pressure monitors, and others, the surge in demand for electronic adhesive is driving the growth of the market.

According to the OICA, in 2021, the collective vehicle production across China, Japan, and India was more than 38.5 million. The rising popularity of medical devices and wearables is augmenting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for integrated circuits and cutting-edge technologies across the world is likely to bolster the growth of the electronic adhesive market.



Technological Advancements Support the Market



Technological advancement and innovations in electronic adhesives are fueling the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of new innovative technologies, such as IoT devices, next-generation wireless 5G infrastructure networks, and others, are facilitating the growth of the market.

The developments are helping to improve the performance criteria of adhesives to bear the high-performance conditions and deliver adequate results.



Increasing Collaborations and Product Launching



Several collaborations and product launching between market players are facilitating the growth of the market. For instance, in 2021, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, along with Quad Industries, collaborated to provide support for technological value creation and prototyping solutions for printed electronics around multiple end-use businesses.

Similarly, in 2022, Indium Corporation announced the launch of a new adhesive solution named InTACK at PCIM Europe, which is intended for semiconductor functions.

Companies Mentioned

Henkel AG

3M Company

Company Arkema SA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

H.B. Fuller Company

Master Bond Inc.

Threebond Co., Ltd.

Panacol-Elsol GMBH

Meridian Adhesives Group

Sika AG

Market Segmentation



by Resin Type:

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

by Form:

Liquid

Paste

Solid

by Product Type:

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Others

by End User:

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Industrial

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Others

by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

