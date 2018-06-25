Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) in number of B2C electronic bills generated.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players

- Â ACI Worldwide

- Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

- Communications Data Group

- CSG Systems International, Inc.

- Discover Financial Services



ELECTRONIC BILL PRESENTMENT AND PAYMENT (EBPP) MCP-1846 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy

Table 1: Rapid Penetration of Internet Provides the Foundation for the Commercial Success of Electronic Billing: Breakdown of Number of Internet Users (In Million) by Region for Years 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Growth in Average Internet Speeds Makes Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment Commercially Viable and Rewarding From a User Experience Perspective: Breakdown of Internet Speeds (In Mbps) in Select Countries Worldwide for the Years 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Overview

Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide

Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the Worldâ€™s Largest Market for E-Billing

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Table 3: Emergence of Customer Experience as the New Battlefield & the Ensuing Focus on Self-Service to Benefit Adoption of Self-Care e-Billing: Respondent Opinions on the Importance of Self-Service (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment

SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity

ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth

Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP

Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP

Market Outlook



2. EBPP - THE SERVICE OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES

WaterSmart Software Introduces Electronic Presentment & Payment Solution

Jack Henry & Associates Launches New Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment Solution

MEPS Unveils New Electronic Bill Payment Solution in Jordan

PayFort Introduces Saudi Payments Option

RedFin Launches Web-based EBPP Platform

Soft-ex Communications Introduces Online Bill Presentment & Analytics Solution



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

AGS Transact Technologies Collaborates with ACI Worldwide

ACI Partners with Turkish Bank UK

ACI Worldwide Partners with VocaLink

ACI Worldwide Collaborates with Raphaels Bank

Invoice Cloud Takes Over Metropolitan Communications

Magyar Telekom Terminates TÃ¡vszÃ¡mla EBPP Service and Joins DÃ­jnet

Invoice Cloud Takes Over Majority Stake in ImageVision.net

ebpSource Partners with Infomax Systems Solutions and Services

Consortium of Financial Investors Takes Over Fawry

ACI Worldwide to Acquire PAY.ON

ACI Worldwide Forms Partnership with LD Systems



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS IN THE EBPP ECOSYSTEM

ACI Worldwide (US)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (US)

Communications Data Group (US)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (US)

Discover Financial Services (US)

ebpSource Limited (UK)

eBillingHub (US)

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada)

Fiserv, Inc. (US)

FIS (USA)

Jack Henry & Associates (US)

Jopari Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Monitise Group Limited (UK)

MasterCard (US)

Pagero AB (Sweden)

PayPal, Inc.

RDM Corporation (Canada)

SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sorriso Technologies, Inc. (US)

Striata (US)

Visa, Inc. (US)

CyberSource Corporation (US)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated for US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Popular Bill Presentment and Payment Models in Review

Consolidator Bill Presentment Model to Outstrip Biller-Direct

Multiple Payment Options At Consumer Disposal

Electronic Billing - A Greener Alternative

EBPP Gaining Ground in Utility Sector

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 13: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to- Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: US Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: Canada Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Statistics

Table 17: European E-Invoicing Market (2014 & 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Transfer of Electronic Bill Volume by Business Model (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Number of E-Invoicing Network Operators in Europe for the Years 2014 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: European Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Rest of World Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP): Number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Electronic Bills Generated in Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 85) The United States (46) Canada (4) Europe (15) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (4) Africa (3)

