Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market worldwide is projected to grow by 13.5 Number of Bills in Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.9%. Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 30.1 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2025, Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443579/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 613 Number of Bills in Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 628.2 Number of Bills in Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) will reach a market size of 2.1 Number of Bills in Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.3 Number of Bills in Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ACI Worldwide
- Bottomline Technologies Inc.
- Communications Data Group Inc.
- CSG Systems International Inc.
- CyberSource Corporation
- ebpSource Limited
- eBillingHub
- Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.
- Fiserv Inc.
- FIS
- Jack Henry & Associates Inc.®
- Jopari Solutions Inc.
- MasterCard
- Pagero AB
- PayPal Inc.
- SIX Payment Services Ltd.
- Sorriso Technologies Inc.
- Striata
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443579/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next
Generation Internet Economy
Recent Market Activity
Market Overview
Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide
EBPP Models
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
CI Worldwide
Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
Communications Data Group, Inc.
CSG Systems International, Inc.
CyberSource Corporation
ebpSource Limited
eBillingHub
Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.
Fiserv, Inc.
FIS
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jopari Solutions, Inc.
MasterCard
Pagero AB
PayPal, Inc.
SIX Payment Services Ltd.
Sorriso Technologies, Inc.
Striata
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax
Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the
World's Largest Market for E-Billing
The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into
the Mass Adoption Stage
Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of
Bill Presentment
SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity
ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment
SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of
Business through EBPP
Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of
Electronic Billing
Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New
Window of Opportunity
Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments
Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn
Towards EBPP Solutions
Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth
Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to
the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
Solutions
Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite
for Electronic Payment
Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for
Future Growth
Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of
e-Billing & Payment Market
Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill
Payment through Mobile Phones
Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support
Growth of Electronic Payments
Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP
Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets
Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential
Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern
Lack of Common Standards
Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP
EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Bills in Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in Number of Bills in Million by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Bills in
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in the United States: A Historic Review in Number of Bills in
Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Bills in
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Historic Market Review in Number of Bills in Million:
2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Electronic Bill Presentment and
Payment (EBPP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Number of Bills in Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of Bills in Million
for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Market Growth Prospects in Number of Bills in Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)
Historic Market Analysis in China in Number of Bills in
Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Market Demand Scenario in Number of Bills in Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Number of Bills in
Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in France: Estimates and Projections in Number of Bills in
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)
Historic Market Scenario in Number of Bills in Million:
2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number
of Bills in Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)
Historic Market Analysis in Number of Bills in Million:
2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Market Growth Prospects in Number of Bills in Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Number of Bills in
Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Bill Presentment
and Payment (EBPP): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Number of Bills in Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of
Bills in Million for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Electronic Bill Presentment and
Payment (EBPP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of
Bills in Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in Rest of Europe in Number of Bills in Million: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market
in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Number of Bills
in Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Historic Market Scenario in Number of Bills in Million:
2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Bills in
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment
(EBPP) Historic Market Review in Number of Bills in Million:
2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 78
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443579/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article