Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market worldwide is projected to grow by 13.5 Number of Bills in Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.9%. Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 30.1 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2025, Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 613 Number of Bills in Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 628.2 Number of Bills in Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) will reach a market size of 2.1 Number of Bills in Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.3 Number of Bills in Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



ACI Worldwide

Bottomline Technologies Inc.

Communications Data Group Inc.

CSG Systems International Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

ebpSource Limited

eBillingHub

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.

Fiserv Inc.

FIS

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.®

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.®

MasterCard

Pagero AB

PayPal Inc.

SIX Payment Services Ltd.

Sorriso Technologies Inc.

Striata









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next

Generation Internet Economy

Recent Market Activity

Market Overview

Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide

EBPP Models

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax

Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the

World's Largest Market for E-Billing

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into

the Mass Adoption Stage

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of

Bill Presentment

SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity

ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of

Business through EBPP

Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of

Electronic Billing

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New

Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments

Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn

Towards EBPP Solutions

Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to

the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment

Solutions

Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite

for Electronic Payment

Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for

Future Growth

Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of

e-Billing & Payment Market

Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill

Payment through Mobile Phones

Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support

Growth of Electronic Payments

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP

Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets

Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential

Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern

Lack of Common Standards

Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP

EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper





