Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rise of Digital Lifestyles, Increase in FTTH Connections & Internet Banking Habits to Support Growth

The global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at $22.6 billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of $41.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report provides a comprehensive perspective on Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) across various regions, including historical data and a 16-year outlook. It covers specific segments like Electronic Bill Payment, Electronic Bill Presentment, and Electronic Bill Posting within industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and others.
In terms of segment analysis, Electronic Bill Payment is expected to achieve a 8.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and reach 24.6 Thousand Million by the end of the forecast period, while Electronic Bill Presentment is estimated to grow at a 7.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.
The U.S. EBPP market is currently valued at $6.1 Billion in 2022, while China, the second-largest global economy, is anticipated to reach $7.4 Billionby 2030, with a robust CAGR of 9.8%.
The report offers a detailed global analysis of EBPP, spanning from 2014 to 2030, with a focus on regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, emphasizing the number of bills generated and their respective growth rates.
Japan and Canada are also expected to experience notable growth, with CAGRs of 6.4% and 7.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP): Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy
- Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021
- World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021
- Countries with Highest Internet Adoption Rates (%) Worldwide: As of April 2022
- Fixed Broadband Speeds (in Mbps) by Select Countries: October 2021
- Electronic Bill Presentment and Payments (EBPP): Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance
- Components of EBPP
- Parties Involved in Implementing EBPP
- EBPP Models
- Consumer-to-Business (C2B) Payment Choices
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- and 2023 World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022
- Electronic Bill Presentment Becomes the New Normal amidst Pandemic-Led Adoption of Digital Payments & Billing
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy-Led Support for the Evolution of EBPP
- Pandemic Accelerates the Move towards Electronic Modes of Bill Payment
- Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On a Platter for EBPP: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Rise of Digital Lifestyles, Increase in FTTH Connections & Internet Banking Habits to Support Growth in the Market
- More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Payment Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020 and 2026
- Digital Banking Makes Strong Gains
- Global Digital Banking Market Revenues (US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027
- Smartphones, a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern Digital Life
- Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Spectacular Rise in Internet Activity Supported by the Pandemic
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019, 2020, and 2021
- Global Internet Video Traffic in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021
- Smart Homes, Barometer of the Level of Digitalization in Consumer Life
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens Business Case for EBPP
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 through 2025
- Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- EBPP Solutions Witness Increased Adoption Among Banks
- Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream Spurring Growth in the EBPP Market
- Mobile Payments Continue to Gain Share
- Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments
- Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited for 2020
- Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using Digital Wallets in 2020
- Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries
- Conclusion
- Electronic Billing Platforms Poised to Bring About Improvements in Government Payments
- Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
- The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
- Global Customer Self-Service Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment
- SMS & ATMs Emerge as Innovative Mediums of Electronic Payment
- SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
- EBPP Facilitates Improvement in Reconciling, Billing and Payment Functions of Businesses
- Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity
- Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
- Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
- Why CSPs Are Turning towards EBPP Solutions?
- EBPP Solution Enables Auto Insurers to Offer Seamless Experiences
- Credit Unions Leverage EBPP and Online Banking Integration
- Hyper-Customization & Implications for EBPP
- AI Technology Presents New Opportunities for Payments and Billing
- Cryptocurrency as a Payment Model Gains in Popularity
- QR Code Payments Gains Momentum
- 5G Connectivity to Boost Mobile-First Approach to Digital Payments
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Key Challenges Associated with EBPP Implementation
