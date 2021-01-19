Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Report 2020-2025: COVID-19 Outbreak has Led to a Significant Change in Consumer Behavior and Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Chemicals and Materials: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for electronic chemicals and materials should grow from $55.5 billion in 2020 to $75.1 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the period of 2020-2025.

The report provides an overview of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, from 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type, application, end-user industry and geography.



At present, the electronics industry is experiencing several revolutionary shifts with a series of technological innovations and advancements. To accommodate the fundamental alterations in the demand pattern of electronic components and products, chemical and material suppliers are constantly upgrading their product portfolio and strengthening their supply chain. The ultra-pure chemicals and materials are required for the manufacture and packaging of electronic components and devices. Moreover, specialty chemicals and materials are required to clean, etch, polish, dope and service semiconductors and other electronic components.



The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and the significant interventions of governments. Additionally, just like every other market, the pandemic has impacted the electronic chemical and material market in 2020. However, the semiconductor industry is one of those very few industries that has reported growth during the pandemic.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the electronic chemical and material market. The report concludes with an analysis of the electronic chemical and material vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global electronic chemicals and materials market.

The report includes:

42 data tables and 58 additional tables

A brief overview of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials within the semiconductor manufacturing industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Emphasis on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the global market and the vendor landscape

Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for electronic chemicals and materials, and market share analysis on the basis of product type, type of material, application and end use industry with major regions and countries involved

Competitive landscape covering the major global players, their global rankings and product portfolios etc.

Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Honeywell International Inc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Status of the Semiconductor Industry

Important Operations in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Blank Wafer Production

Semiconductor Fabrication Processes

Assembly and Packaging

Chemicals Used in the Processing Operation

Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing

Process Outline

Historical Technology Developments in the Electronic Chemical Industry

Purity Requirements of Electronic Chemicals

Regulation of the Electronic Chemical and Material Industry

United States

European Union

Asia

Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals Used in the Electronics Industry

Fluorinated Compounds

Perfluorooctyl Sulfonates/Perfluoroalkyl Sulfonates

Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers

Lead

Waste Electronic Equipment

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of New Technologies Such as 5G and IoT

Technological Advancements of Existing Electronic Devices

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Electronic Chemicals and Materials

Overview

Impact on the Industry

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Product Type

Wafers

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Others

PCB Laminates

Polymers

Polyacetylenes

Polyaniline

Polyethylene Dioxythiophene

Polypyrrole

Gases

Specialty Gases

Reactant Gases

Bulk Gases

Dopants Gases

Miscellaneous Gases

Photoresist Chemicals

Negative Photoresists

Positive Photoresists

Wet Chemicals and Solvents

Acetic Acid

Hydrochloric Acid

Hydrofluoric Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Isopropyl Alcohol

Methanol

Methyl Chloroform

Nitric Acid

Perfluorocarbons

Perfluorooctyl Sulfonates/Perfluoroalkyl Sulfonates

Phosphoric Acid

Sulfuric Acid

Solvents

CMP Slurries

Others

Metals

Low-K Dielectric

Miscellaneous Chemicals

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application

Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits

Printed Circuit Boards

Displays

Photovoltaics

Others

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Communication Electronics

Computer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Medical Electronics

Aerospace and Defense Electronics

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Patent Review

Compositions

Application Development

Process Technology

Strategic Analysis

Acquisitions and Expansions

Product Launches

Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

Key Players

Air Liquide

Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

Albemarle Corp.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

CMC Materials Inc. (Formerly Cabot Microelectronics Corp.)

Covestro AG (Formerly Bayer Materialscience)

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dupont De Nemours Inc. (Formerly Dowdupont Inc.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huntsman International Llc

JSR Corp. (Formerly Japan Synthetic Rubber Co. Ltd.)

Linde Plc

Merck KGAA

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. (Formerly Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.)

Solvay SA

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Other Players

DIC Corp.

Dongjin Semichem

Dongwoo Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

FMC Industrial Chemicals

Forge Europa Ltd.

General Chemical Corp.

IBM Corp.

Kanto Chemical Co. Inc.

Macdermid Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Nantero Inc.

RD Chemical

Sumco Corp.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Unidym

Wacker Chemie AG

