NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electronic Chemicals Market By Type (CMP Slurries & Pads, Wet Deposition, Gases & Ancillary Chemicals), By Application (Semiconductor & IC Vs. PCB), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 – 2024



Global electronic chemicals market stood at around $ 20.51 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach about $ 29.96 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% during 2019-2024. Robust growth in semiconductor industry as well as electronics market is boosting the demand for various types of electronic chemicals like CMP slurries and ancillary chemicals that are used for etching of various semiconductor wafers. Demand for electronic chemicals is growing from automotive and electronic appliance sectors for the manufacturing of chips and integrated circuits. Moreover, digital semiconductors, which are used in computers, servers, tablets, mobile phones and consumer electronics, require special electronic chemicals for high-end performance and production. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to positively influence global electronic chemicals market in the coming years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global electronic chemicals market size.

• To classify and forecast global electronic chemicals market based on type, application, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges in global electronic chemicals market.

• To identify market trends and developments in global electronic chemicals market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global electronic chemicals market.

Some of the major players operating in global electronic chemicals market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde AG, JSR Corporation, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, DIC Corporation, Dongjin Semichem, Solvay S. A., Albemarle Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, etc.

In order to perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of electronic chemical manufacturers and suppliers operating in various parts of the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which included primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major electronic chemical manufacturers and distributors across the globe.

The analyst calculated global electronic chemicals market size using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for different applications were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such company annual reports, industry magazines, industry reports, news dailies, credible paid databases, proprietary database and Ministry of Corporate Affairs were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electronic chemicals manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to electronic chemicals.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as electronic chemical manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electronic chemicals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o CMP Slurries & Pads

o Wet Deposition

o Gases

o Ancillary Chemicals

• Market, by Application:

o Semiconductor & IC

o PCB

• Market, by Company:

o Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

o Linde AG

o JSR Corporation

o Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

o Huntsman International LLC

o DIC Corporation

o Dongjin Semichem

o Solvay S. A.

o Albemarle Corporation

o Wacker Chemie AG

o Ashland Inc.

o Merck KGaA

o Air Liquide SA

o Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

o Honeywell International, Inc.

o Dow DuPont

o Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

o MacDermid Inc

o BASF SE



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electronic chemicals market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



