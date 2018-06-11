Global Electronic Cigarette Market, 2023 - Market is Expected to Garner $26.83 Billion in Revenue

The global electronic cigarette market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, from $8,610 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023.

An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emanates dosages of vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Electronic cigarettes are marketed as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizer cigarettes, and vape pens. Various smokers opt to electronic cigarette as a way to stop or cut down on smoking.

Electronic cigarette provides consumers with smoke and ash less vaping, thereby making it socially acceptable. Electronic cigarette is less harmful than regular cigarette, which causes reduced health issues as compared to tobacco smoking thereby driving the market growth. Change in lifestyle and preferences, and increased affluence of people in emerging economies is further anticipated to driving the growth of market. Moreover, tobacco manufacturers are focusing on new technology development, which has created significant importance for electronic cigarette.

Electronic cigarette manufacturers invest more in technology to sustain in the competitive space to make their products stand ahead of their competitors. Thus, rise in development and innovations of e-cigarette and vapor technology is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules & regulations on manufacturing of e-cigarette and rise in the number of reported adverse events restrain the market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular

By Flavor

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialist E-cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

The major players profiled in this study include

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

Nicotek Llc

Njoy Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vmr Flavours Llc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Product



Chapter 5 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Flavor



Chapter 6 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Distribution Channel



Chapter 7 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Geography



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjkd84/global_electronic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-cigarette-market-2023---market-is-expected-to-garner-26-83-billion-in-revenue-300663888.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

