Global Electronic Cigarette Market, 2023 - Market is Expected to Garner $26.83 Billion in Revenue

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electronic Cigarette Market by Product Type, Flavor and Distribution Channel - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronic cigarette market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, from $8,610 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023.
An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emanates dosages of vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Electronic cigarettes are marketed as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizer cigarettes, and vape pens. Various smokers opt to electronic cigarette as a way to stop or cut down on smoking.
Electronic cigarette provides consumers with smoke and ash less vaping, thereby making it socially acceptable. Electronic cigarette is less harmful than regular cigarette, which causes reduced health issues as compared to tobacco smoking thereby driving the market growth. Change in lifestyle and preferences, and increased affluence of people in emerging economies is further anticipated to driving the growth of market. Moreover, tobacco manufacturers are focusing on new technology development, which has created significant importance for electronic cigarette.
Electronic cigarette manufacturers invest more in technology to sustain in the competitive space to make their products stand ahead of their competitors. Thus, rise in development and innovations of e-cigarette and vapor technology is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules & regulations on manufacturing of e-cigarette and rise in the number of reported adverse events restrain the market growth.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product Type
- Disposable
- Rechargeable
- Modular
By Flavor
- Tobacco
- Botanical
- Fruit
- Sweet
- Beverage
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Specialist E-cig Shops
- Online
- Supermarkets
- Tobacconist
- Others
The major players profiled in this study include
- Altria Group
- British American Tobacco
- Imperial Brands
- International Vapor Group
- Japan Tobacco
- Nicotek Llc
- Njoy Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Reynolds American Inc.
- Vmr Flavours Llc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Product
Chapter 5 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Flavor
Chapter 6 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Distribution Channel
Chapter 7 Electronic Cigarette Market, By Geography
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjkd84/global_electronic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-cigarette-market-2023---market-is-expected-to-garner-26-83-billion-in-revenue-300663888.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article