Global Electronic Cigarette Market is Expected to Reach $58.32 Billion by 2026
Aug 26, 2019, 14:30 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electronic Cigarette Market is accounted for $9.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Electronic Cigarette market include Philip Morris International, Healthier Choices Management Corp, MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., J WELL France, Imperial Tobacco Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc and Vmr Flavours Llc.
Growing awareness towards the harmful effects of smoking a traditional cigarette is fuelling the market growth. However, the lack of information provided by the manufacturers regarding safety, use, and maintenance of devices are few factors restricting the market growth.
E-cigarettes are devices that operate by heating a liquid solution to a high enough temperature so that it produces an aerosol that is inhaled. Solutions, sometimes called e-liquid, typically include nicotine, flavoring and a humectant, such as propylene glycol, to retain moisture and create an aerosol when heated. Many of the flavorings and humectants used in e-liquids have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for oral consumption, but not for inhalation, due to the lack of research regarding the safety of these compounds when inhaled.
Based on the distribution channel, the online channel segment is having a huge demand, owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce.
By Geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth in emerging countries such as the U.K., France, and Russian markets due to increasing seven traditional cigarette smokers classify themselves as current e-cigarette smokers.
Products Covered:
- Cig-A-Like
- Completely Disposable Model
- Modular
- Next-Generation
- Personalized Vaporizer
- Rechargeable
- Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer
- T-Vapor
- Vape Mod
- Vaporizer
Aftermarkets Covered:
- Battery & Charger
- Refill
- Other Aftermarkets
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Online
- Specialist E-Cig Shops
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Tobacconist
- Vape Shops
- Other Distribution Channels
Age-Groups Covered:
- 16-24
- 25-34
- 35-44
- 45-54
- 55-65
- 65+
Battery Modes Covered:
- Automatic E-Cigarette
- Manual E-Cigarette
Genders Covered:
- Female
- Male
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
