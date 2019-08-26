Global Electronic Cigarette Market is Expected to Reach $58.32 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electronic Cigarette Market is accounted for $9.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electronic Cigarette market include Philip Morris International, Healthier Choices Management Corp, MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., J WELL France, Imperial Tobacco Group, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc and Vmr Flavours Llc.

Growing awareness towards the harmful effects of smoking a traditional cigarette is fuelling the market growth. However, the lack of information provided by the manufacturers regarding safety, use, and maintenance of devices are few factors restricting the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electronic-cigarette-market/request-sample

E-cigarettes are devices that operate by heating a liquid solution to a high enough temperature so that it produces an aerosol that is inhaled. Solutions, sometimes called e-liquid, typically include nicotine, flavoring and a humectant, such as propylene glycol, to retain moisture and create an aerosol when heated. Many of the flavorings and humectants used in e-liquids have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for oral consumption, but not for inhalation, due to the lack of research regarding the safety of these compounds when inhaled.

Based on the distribution channel, the online channel segment is having a huge demand, owing to the increasing adoption of e-commerce.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electronic-cigarette-market

By Geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth in emerging countries such as the U.K., France, and Russian markets due to increasing seven traditional cigarette smokers classify themselves as current e-cigarette smokers.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electronic-cigarette-market

Products Covered:

Cig-A-Like

Completely Disposable Model

Modular

Next-Generation

Personalized Vaporizer

Rechargeable

Rechargeable but Disposable Cartomizer

T-Vapor

Vape Mod

Vaporizer

Aftermarkets Covered:

Battery & Charger

Refill

Other Aftermarkets

Distribution Channels Covered:

Online

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Vape Shops

Other Distribution Channels

Age-Groups Covered:

16-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-65

65+

Battery Modes Covered:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Genders Covered:

Female

Male

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

