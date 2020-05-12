Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Markets, 2020-2025 - Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Companies

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Design Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic design automation (EDA) market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



Significant growth in the electronics industry, coupled with the emerging trend of industrial automation across the globe, currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) is also providing a boost to the market growth. These technologies are favoring the widespread adoption of circuits, semiconductors and sensors that are compact and require low operational power.



Additionally, the trend of miniaturized electronic products is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Manufacturers are utilizing EDA solutions to design advanced electronics with compact designs, such as smart wearable devices, automotive gadgets and healthcare equipment, with high efficiency.



Other factors, including the rising utilization of microprocessors and controllers in automated controls and smartcard applications, advancements in System on Chip (SoC) technology and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Altium, ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Boldport Limited, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Mentor (a Siemens Business), Silvaco Inc., Synopsis Inc., Vennsa Technologies, Xilinx Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global electronic design automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global electronic design automation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electronic Design Automation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

6.1 Semiconductor IP

6.2 CAE (Computer Aided Engineering)

6.3 IC Physical Design and Verification

6.4 PCB & MCM (Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module)

6.5 Services



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.2 Cloud-based



8 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

8.1 Military/Defense

8.2 Aerospace

8.3 Telecom

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Component Suppliers

11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers

11.4 System Integrators

11.5 End-use Industries

11.6 Post Sales Services



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Altium

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Boldport Limited

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Mentor (a Siemens Business)

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsis Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

Xilinx Inc.

