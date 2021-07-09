Global Electronic Design Automation Software Markets 2021-2027: Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Communication, Automotive, Industrial, Medical

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market size is expected to reach $16 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software refers to a software algorithm. It allows the designing of complicated electronic systems like integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and others. This software helps the designer monitor, analyze, and simulate the designs prior to practical installation.

There are many tools present in the EDA function that work in tandem during a particular design flow determined by chip designers for analyzing and designing whole semiconductor chips. As modern semiconductor chips are made up of billions of components, and thus, these EDA tools have become one of the essential components in designing.



The major factor leading to the growth of the electronic design automation software market includes the increasing adoption of FinFET architecture in designing advanced processors. The surge in penetration of AI, IoT, and VR, and the rise in adoption of SoC technology are also contributing to the massive demand for this software.

However, the open-source EDA software availability is expected to hamper the EDA software market growth. The rising demand for smaller electronic devices as well as the increasing penetration of AI and machine learning in EDA is likely to provide profitable opportunities for market players of the electronic design automation software during the forecast period.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: Aldec introduced HES-DVM Proto Cloud Edition (CE). It is available via Amazon Web Service (AWS) and can be utilized for FPGA-based prototyping of SoC / ASIC designs, which focuses on automated design partitioning to dramatically decrease bring-up time when up to four FPGAs are required to serve a design.



May-2021: Altair unveiled its new simulation solutions that include comprehensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and expand its offerings in electronic system design (ESD). This launch includes all major CFD solutions in a single license, expanded its end-to-end electronic system design capability, and effortless access to the cloud.



Apr-2021: Altium unveiled Nexar, a cloud-based partner platform, which was developed to link Altium 365 PCB design customers with suppliers, software, and manufacturers. Nexar will able to join the ecosystem to develop software & services, which are accessible to Altium 365 customers.



Apr-2021: Keysight Technologies introduced PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2022, a comprehensive workflow solution. This solution decreases the designing time and eliminates the risks in product development for Low-Power Double Data Rate 5 (LPDDR5), Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5), and Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) memory systems.



Apr-2021: Siemens launched PCBflow, an innovative cloud-based software solution. It fills the gap between the electronics design & manufacturing ecosystems.



Feb-2021: Altair released its 2021 simulation software update. These latest updates in simulation solutions help clients to create complicated products by electronic board-level performance, simulating 5G connectivity, and modern manufacturing processes.



May-2020: Altium introduced Altium 365, the world's first cloud platform for PCB design and realisation. This platform aimed to transform the electronics sector by bridging the gap among part suppliers, PCB designers, and manufacturers via effortless collaboration as the design evolves.

Companies Profiled

Altair Engineering, Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Synopsys, Inc.

Silvaco, Inc.

Altium Ltd.

Aldec, Inc.

